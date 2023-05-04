Hello fellow gardeners. Congratulations on getting your hands dirty!
We garden for many reasons: beauty, food, shade, improved living circumstances, property values, to experiment, to grow the latest, newest, biggest, and prettiest, for exercise, and to spend some time with nature.
Gardening in this region is not for the faint of heart. All of Idaho’s natural beauty comes with crazy makin’ weather, lean and mean soils, serious water issues, avalanches, hail the size of golf balls, high altitudes, hot deserts, and lots of grazing creatures with and without spines.
If you are still reading, be strong, for you are in good company. Many great gardeners have gone before us: greatgrands, grandparents and parents, pioneers and homesteaders. These people survived and flourished here, fed themselves and their families from their gardens and orchards with nary a watt of air conditioning or pressurized irrigation. Many did not have the combustion engine to lift the heavy load.
The wise and wonderful Margaret Lauterbach wrote a Boise garden column for the last few decades. I have followed her advice the entire time. And I have some street cred, as the author of a couple of “mountain states” gardening books and logging almost 14 years on 94.9 The River as the Dirt Diva. I’ll keep the diva part under wraps.
I asked Margaret where to start with this column, and she offered these wise words true to form: “Start by acknowledging new folks in the valley. Tell them our soil is naturally quite alkaline, so do not add wood ashes to your soil. Our average rainfall is low” — it will be 12 inches most years.” Thank you, Margaret.
Now, how about some basics?
We are considered a toss-up between USDA Hardiness Zones 6b and 7a. We also have a last frost date of May 10. All of that is subject to change from year to year, day to day. Last year we had 4 inches of snow on May 9, so I wasn’t planting anything that week. I recommend keeping enough row covers, sheets, and anything else you can grab to protect your plants if we get a last-minute cold snap. I don’t put my tomatoes or other “hotties” out until the last week in May. Hotties are the tenderest of tender plants: tomatoes, eggplants, basil … you get the idea.
Next time, I’ll address soil tests (the foundation for most gardens), some of my favorite things to grow, watering how-tos, and planting dates.
Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her new book is “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.