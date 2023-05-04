Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Hello fellow gardeners. Congratulations on getting your hands dirty!

We garden for many reasons: beauty, food, shade, improved living circumstances, property values, to experiment, to grow the latest, newest, biggest, and prettiest, for exercise, and to spend some time with nature.

Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her new book is “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments