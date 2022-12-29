On Monday, Dec. 26, a story in the New York Times caught my eye: “Did a Fourth Grader Write This? Or the New Chatbot?” The article included three stories — two written by actual fourth graders and one written by ChatGPT. That’s the new chatbot everyone is talking about, including my son, TJ Gaylord, who took it upon himself to instruct the Chatbot to write a story for Boise Weekly about what to do in Idaho over the holidays. I was a little agog when I read what it wrote.
Since the NYT story, the Chatbot has been talked up all over the place. There was a story on NPR about how kids are using it to write their essays and, hey, what are the ethics behind all of this AI meets journalism stuff?
It’s a question I’m sure we’ll be revisiting.
I successfully ID’ed the New York Times Chatbot story. Whew! And I must say this whole notion brings up very uncomfortable sci-fi scenarios. It would be much better to live in ignorance of this thing but I fear we are just going to have to figure out how to cope with it — and hope it doesn’t decide it’s not going to need us in the future.
In the meantime, I am going to pull inspiration from the New York Times and publish the Chatbot’s story on things to do in Idaho — alongside another story written by a Boise Weekly staff member. Can you spot the Chatbot?
Send your guesses to me at jhuff@boiseweekly.com. I will publish the findings in next week’s Boise Weekly.
Prompt: Write a news article for the Boise Weekly about fun things to do in idaho for Christmas.
Article No. 1
Looking for fun things to do in Idaho for Christmas? Look no further! Here are a few festive activities to add to your holiday itinerary:
Visit the Boise Christmas Show: This annual event features a wide range of holiday-themed crafts, gifts, and decorations, as well as live music and entertainment. It’s the perfect place to find unique gifts for your loved ones and get into the holiday spirit.
Go ice skating: Bundle up and head to the Idaho IceWorld rink in Boise for some festive fun on the ice. This indoor rink offers public skating sessions, as well as skate rentals and lessons.
Take a scenic drive: Idaho is home to some breathtakingly beautiful landscapes, and there’s no better time to take in the scenery than during the holiday season. Pack a thermos of hot cocoa and hit the road to enjoy the twinkling lights and snow-covered trees.
Attend a holiday concert: Idaho is home to a number of talented musicians, and there are plenty of holiday concerts and performances to choose from. From carolers to classical music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Visit a holiday market: Get your holiday shopping done early at one of Idaho’s many holiday markets. These festive events feature local vendors selling handmade crafts, gifts, and treats.
No matter how you choose to spend your holiday season, Idaho has plenty of festive activities to keep you entertained. Happy holidays!
Article No. 2 From “dashing through the snow” to soaking it up in hot-springs getaways, there are a number of holiday activities you can find in Idaho to chase those winter blues away.
Take a dip: Hot springs abound in Idaho, from the more luxurious ones at The Springs in Idaho City to some that are more rustic, like Gold Fork in Donnelly. Want something more extreme? Hop on a snowmobile and zigzag your way to Bergdorf.
Take another dip: Make your first New Year resolution count in a big way. The Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge is on Jan. 1. Registration is now open and the proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish foundation. Freeze your butt off and make a difference. wish.org.
Go for a sleigh ride: The Hap and Florence Points Memorial Sleigh rides up Donnelly way are back. A herd of Rocky Mountain elk winter there every season and the sleigh gets you right up and personal with the majestic beasts. $25 for 17 and under; $50 for 18 and over. Call for reservations: 208-634-9670.
Go ice skating: Take your pick, from The Village at Meridian to Caldwell’s Ice Skating Ribbon, you can practice your favorite Olympic moves on ice.
Go tubing at Bogus: The Tubing Hill is open! Take your friends and fam for slip and sliding outdoor fun that is becoming a tradition for many.
These are just a few of the wintry Idaho activities in which you can partake. Get out there and have fun!