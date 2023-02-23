Support Local Journalism


It’s a Thursday evening, with 30 minutes left of happy hour and $2.50 wells. Per usual here, my shot glass is nearly overflowing with this whiskey pour — no scarcity at Fireside Inn. The youthful, charismatic bartender stays smiling, challenging the typical image of a jaded type running these establishments.

“Sounds like a dangerous path to go down,” she says, strategically playful, to a man wearing a  fedora-cowboy hat hybrid as he waits on his next round.

J.D. prowls around Boise's bar scene soaking up vibes, dives and lives. Send comments or suggestions to: info@boiseweekly.com.

