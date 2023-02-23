It’s a Thursday evening, with 30 minutes left of happy hour and $2.50 wells. Per usual here, my shot glass is nearly overflowing with this whiskey pour — no scarcity at Fireside Inn. The youthful, charismatic bartender stays smiling, challenging the typical image of a jaded type running these establishments.
“Sounds like a dangerous path to go down,” she says, strategically playful, to a man wearing a fedora-cowboy hat hybrid as he waits on his next round.
“Actually, I wouldn't trade a minute of it,” he said, giggling and witty with a Southern tone. I assume he’d play Jimmy Buffet or Steve Miller Band on the TouchTunes jukebox, but no one is who they seem to be.
Paradox flows from the vents with heat in these watering holes across town. There’s a noticeable, welcoming variety making us wonder if anyone or anything can be pinned down.
At Mulligan’s on Main Street, I’m greeted with the overwhelming smell of cigarettes and brief glances from tattooed, pierced locals on the porch. The bartenders, direct. No banter, no BS.
Now that feels on brand. Mulligans has a modern, mobile app-controlled jukebox like Fireside Inn. That “power behind anonymity” thing that marks this era is typically known for giving dark motives a safe place to grow and cause destruction. In this case, hiding behind the convenience of a mobile app urges people to play music they actually like, not music they should like.
Some teenage love anthem by Taylor Swift starts playing. Again there’s contradiction, but moreso, authenticity.
Across the street diagonally, a man is sitting at the bar sporting a studded leather jacket with an anarchy logo. He vivaciously spews his anti-establishment stances, shortly before sharing stories about his years of military time.
Tenth Street Station is the kind of place I’d like to be if a blizzard hit town. It’s like a Hallmark movie setting, where two high-school sweethearts reunite over their love of Hot Toddies. In reality, they’d probably stumble down the corridor to the bar’s detached bathroom to partake in some form of debauchery that follows cheap shots.
That hallway connects to an event space, recently occupied by a “selfie museum,” a vivid paradise curated for Instagram. Back in this cozy basement bar, there are vintage relics placed across the walls, glimpses of pre-Internet Idaho — free, untouched, and nostalgic.
Juxtaposition is everywhere.
Amongst the regulars perched at the bars, on the walls and from the speakers, within each person — a multitude of characteristics at odds. Boise dives claim no allegiance to any particular identity, set of standards or expectations.
I come to get a buzz without the financial havoc, but stay for a showcase of the contradicting variety of the human experience. It reminds us of the culture we latch on to — the Boise at risk of slipping away. The fact is, it’s never far — it’s just down the street at your neighborhood bar.
“Another round please, and two shots for the people next to me.”
J.D. prowls around Boise's bar scene soaking up vibes, dives and lives. Send comments or suggestions to: info@boiseweekly.com.