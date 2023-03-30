Support Local Journalism


After a treacherous lingering winter, it was time to emerge from hibernation for the annual five-day reminder of Boise’s vibrant bar and music scene. Locals dusted off their bicycles and headed downtown for Treefort, desperate for culture, community, sound, serotonin, and of course, adult beverages.

Wednesday, several large groups of friends wandered into Little Pearl on Eighth street, ordering rounds of tequila shots before heading to the festival. The bartenders are attentive conversationalists, all industry vets, with impressive cocktail-making ability.

