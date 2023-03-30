After a treacherous lingering winter, it was time to emerge from hibernation for the annual five-day reminder of Boise’s vibrant bar and music scene. Locals dusted off their bicycles and headed downtown for Treefort, desperate for culture, community, sound, serotonin, and of course, adult beverages.
Wednesday, several large groups of friends wandered into Little Pearl on Eighth street, ordering rounds of tequila shots before heading to the festival. The bartenders are attentive conversationalists, all industry vets, with impressive cocktail-making ability.
From the barstool of the higher-end hipster establishment, I observed a bluegrassy musical ensemble out front and watched people decked out in drag going up the escalator to the Balcony Club anticipating Dragfort. Seeing such embellished variety from a place which typically attracts a middle aged post-work Idaho native crowd was refreshing.
“Two shots of Absinthe please.”
While drinks are on the pricier end, there is yet to be another bar downtown offering the mystical green drink that either launches a night of adventure or one of utter chaos.
The indoor entertainment Thursday kicked off at 10th Street Station with four unapologetic, opinionated panelists, encouraging participation from a packed room. “Rock n roll is inherently racist,” one guy screamed out after they asked for hot takes. Hot takes were followed by boos, laughs, and at times, full eruption into claps. Seats were scarce, but drinks were strong. Shoutout to this medium big city culture for keeping bars humble even on days that they could easily hike up the prices. This stood out again, again, again throughout the weekend.
Neurolux also served $4 wells all weekend and hosted a lengthy roster of impressive musical talents. Approaching the patio Thursday evening, it was the usual vibe — facial piercings, bold tattoos like a barbed wire tattoo across a woman's forehead, more Doc Martens than one could count. From the foggy dim atmosphere to the electric guitar, dreamy reverb and angelic vocals, it was the type of experience that would make people forget to even sip their drinks. That's what we want, isn't it?
A few steps down the street is El Korah Shrine, where two musicians played warm, powerful, sporadically intense instrumental songs for a room of intrigued listeners sipping on beers.
Another with all weekend turnout, The Shredder, smelled like sweat and incense, and had mirrorless bathrooms covered in stickers. Every stool at the very small bar was open, displaying people’s top priority — the music. A young kid in noise-canceling headphones rocked out to the lively rock band on his father’s shoulders, and another kid, probably 12, was pulled up to the stage to join on the tambourine. This is what Treefort is all about — everyone. I ordered another High Noon from the beer and wine bar. The bartenders here don’t ask which flavor. It’s not that kind of place, and I’m perfectly fine with that.
We aren't here for the best flavor drink. We’re here for music, zest, a reminder of why we love this city.