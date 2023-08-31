While Forbes and Business Insider base their reporting about growth of trendy regions on real estate data, there’s something to be said about the correlation between a city’s identity and its happy hour turnout.
Any Boise bar frequenters who’ve left the house in Summer ‘23 would agree that something about the energy is different, in a magical type of way, and the most obvious time to witness this is on the tail end of the work day as it turns into early evening.
With that, I slam my laptop shut with a grin.
Screw toxic monotony. I’m going to the North End.
The new Lost Grove in Hyde Park is gleaming. With a big open space, garage doors connecting the inside to the patio and a full bar — they did not miss. The wall art behind the bar has 3D shapes plastered across it, paying homage to our Boise that is engulfed in nature yet coexisting with development.
Here’s a visual of the attendance around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, which is very on brand with the area: A pair of guys on the patio, with their bicycle helmets on the table beside their pints of beer, probably rewarding themselves after some mountain biking at Camel’s Back Park.
Tattooed granola 40-somethings with short hair. Several bikers locking up their custom bikes and ordering beers on tap. The beer selection is, of course, well-rounded, and surprisingly, so is the roster of Gin (which I’m sipping on). There’s table service here and they are well-staffed with friendly, hip waitstaff.
I take a Lime scooter to Downtown around 5, starting on Eighth Street at The Mode (happy hour 3-6 p.m. Monday - Saturday).
There’s Gatsby-esque decor, a multitude of chandeliers varying in color and style, an industrial rotating liquor shelf that is such a statement piece that it accidentally competes with the bartenders as the main character behind the bar, and velvet chairs around each table. It all feels bougie, but that essence is taken down an appropriate few notches by the upbeat, subtly-electronic music and fun staff. It’s quite the dance but they do it well.
I sit on a stool that is heated by the blazing sun coming through the window facing Idaho Street. There are big juicy olives propped up on a toothpick in my $6.50 Gin martini from the happy hour menu. Wells are the same price, so I conclude a cocktail is a no-brainer.
One bartender with charisma and an unbuttoned shirt named Tyler seems to have a dedicated fan club. Two men, probably in their 70s, sitting comfortably wearing baker boy hats like older hipsters take up space and laugh unapologetically at their table, conveying wisdom and confidence. There is a group of people celebrating a birthday. There are two women gossiping at the high top table. And outside, there are couples that seem early-stage, making awkward small talk while looking at the road.
If happy hour was a video game set in the streets of downtown Boise, and each human was an avatar, The Mode right now would include the full range of character options.
Next, I walk down the street and up the stairs to Hap Hap (happy hour 4-6 Tuesday - Friday), Boise’s newest rooftop. Confused as to why it is advertised as a rooftop but doesn’t have a view, I got the insight that it has something to do with it being a historical building.
Hap Hap has a trendy vibe with a spectacular indie playlist, kind staff, refined groovy decor and table service. Their cocktail roster is wildly appetizing and includes mocktails for the non-drinkers who don’t want to feel like a 10 year old ordering a Sprite. Once again, I’m reminded of how small of a world Boise’s bar industry is — running into Daryl, a well-known and friendly bartender who also works at Liga. Everyone knows everyone in this scene.
It’s dusk and Amsterdam Lounge sounds perfect (happy hour 4-7 Wednesday - Saturday). I know what you’re thinking but hear me out. This time of day is a different ballgame at this massive lounge space that’s the closest Boise has to a nightclub.
Sure, at 10 p.m. on a Friday, there’s a long line of stumbling friend groups out front, warping your reality to make it seem as though 30 year olds are senior citizens. But when it’s still light outside and there isn’t a stampede bulldozing through you to the bar to order 74 Espresso martinis, this spot deserves major admiration.
Amsterdam has successfully created an atmosphere that feels like an L.A. or Houston lounge.
Even their higher prices add to that persona! But happy hour is different, with quicker service, half-off drinks, and a vast availability of comfy lounge seating inside and outside.
Sure — on weekdays, being home can sound nice. There’s a warm and fuzzy internal assurance we get from knowing that it's just us in our own little nook at the end of the workday.
Allow me to interrupt that with a necessary announcement.
In just three months, snow boots will stomp over Tevas and Chacos, crushing them into little fragments of history that are tucked away in a garage storage bin, alone and forgotten. The optimum time to explore and meander into new establishments is fleeting, and the rapidly expanding food and beverage scene here is vibrant.
Happy hour isn’t just about the deals. It’s a time to say “F*** you” to society’s idea of how adults should wrap up their weekdays. It’s a segue, a smooth transition from the all-encompassing mental obligation of the structured workday to an evening that you boldly claim as your own.
It’s taking your slicked hair down and shaking off your carefully crafted corporate identity.
It’s a departure from ought to.
To that escape, I will clink my glass against yours. And to that freedom, let’s cheers.