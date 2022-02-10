Hey, kids! Did you know that back in 1863, U.S. cavalry soldiers attacked a winter encampment of Northern Shoshone and slaughtered as many as 500 of them, including women and children? Uh-huh, it’s true. The “Bear River Massacre,” they call it, and it is among the worst — if not the worst — cases of mass murder of indigenous people in American history. And it happened right here in Idaho. Imagine that.
And as long as we’re talking about horrible, evil things our forebearers did, you know those Chinese people who came here back when Idaho was known for gold, silver and not much else? Well, those forebearers — the white forebearers, at any rate — were not nice to those Chinese people at all. Wouldn’t let them vote. Burnt down many of their homes and neighborhoods. Even killed a lot of them.
Oh, and early Idahoans didn’t exactly greet African Americans or Latinos with open arms, either. Even as late as when I was a school kid, I was told my hometown (Meridian) was what they called a "sundown town"— as in, If-you-ain’t-white-don't-let-us-catch-you-here-after-the-sun’s-gone-down town. And trust me, Meridian never did anything that wasn't being done most everywhere else.
But I don’t suppose you heard any of this stuff in Idaho history class, did you? I didn’t either. Possibly my teachers didn't know about it themselves, or maybe they just thought it'd be prudent if I didn't hear it from them.
Eventually, I did hear about that stuff — and a whole lot more — as did everyone I know who's worth knowing. If we were curious enough and were paying attention, we found out about things we would have never heard of in school: racial grievances, rampant injustice, outrageous atrocities, shameful behavior, et al. There was never an end to what we could learn, because over the years, Black people and Latino people, Asian American people and feminist people and gay people — all sorts of people with a different story to tell — started telling what it was like to be them, and they haven’t stopped since.
Which is exactly what a walking, talking sack of inert gray matter like Janice “Call Me Governor” McGeachin doesn't get, isn't it? She — along with the great share of the Republican Party — pretends she can stop young people from learning uncomfortable realities and inconvenient truths, simply by decreeing that those realities and truths be barred from having a place in pubic schools. And because she was never, ever one of the people paying attention, she doesn't have a clue that the general awareness of America’s ugly underside didn't come from public schools in the first place. It has been coming directly from the victims of that ugly underside, and that's not about to stop just because the McGeachins in our midst want to stop their stories from being told.
As we watch school boards and classrooms — even university budgets and higher curricula — fall under the shadow of the shrieking ignoramuses, it is easy to fall into despair. It would seem the country’s bottom percentile is determined to control the future by insisting that everyone be as stupid as they are.
Yet as strident as they have become in recent years, we must remember they are nothing new. In spirit, this is the same mob that has cursed America in so many ways — Jim Crow, the Red Scare, evangelical idiocy — and as impossible as it might seem at this moment in time for our country to transcend these imbeciles and their stunted influence, we have already done precisely that. Not all of us, not all at once, and not far enough, no. But to borrow from a certain Georgia preacher, the arc of history swings to more clarity, not less. Jim Crow will never again succeed for long because its victims — having defeated it once — will know how to defeat it again. The next Joe McCarthy is destined to fail because good people already toppled the first Joe McCarthy. Evangelical idiocy is receding because there is an ever-receding population of evangelical idiots.
(A personally satisfying parable of the inevitability of failure bred into the conservative agenda is the Scopes Monkey Trial. John Scopes lost his case in 1925. But in 2022, the evolutionary model is so widely accepted as incontestable fact, it will never again be treated as a subversive falsehood by anyone whose opinion matters.)
One more thing: Censoring books won't work, either. It never really has worked, when you think about it, any more than the banning of ideas has. Like what happened recently in Tennessee, right? After McMinn County McGeachins had taken control of the local school district, they declared "Maus" — by most accounts a masterpiece of metaphor in its depiction of the Holocaust — verboten to their eighth-graders. No more "Maus" in the school library. No more "Maus" in class. And then … ?
And then, when it became known nationally what the McGeachins were up to, good people from across the map began donating copies of the book not only to Tennessee readers, but to teenagers in other backward areas. "Maus" has become Amazon's bestseller, 30 years after it was completed. In the end, there will be more copies of "Maus" in the hands of Tennessee students than the McMinn County school board could burn in a month of book burnings. In the end, the conservative intelligentsia — (Hah! Just kidding!) — the conservative idiocracy will have, once again, promoted that very thing they set out to suppress.
But the brightest lesson in this episode is not the bumbling ineptitude of stupid people trying to restrict the spread of knowledge. What the McGeachins will never grasp is that the more curious people — especially curious kids — are told to stop looking for answers, the more questions they will ask.
And as for the incurious kids? … well, I suppose they can always aspire to public office in places like Tennessee and … yes … Idaho.
Incidentally, is Idaho history even taught anymore?