Long-time readers may recall I have started many a new year by filling my allotted column inches with predictions. I confine the range to the 12 months ahead and keep it light. I love doing them, those New Years predictions. It’s all just made-up stuff, see? And readers know not to take it seriously, as long as I tell them up front it’s just predictions. No one expects silly New Year’s predictions to actually happen, so it hardly matters what I say. And if I manage to make my predictions even a tiny bit funny, I can get away with writing the most outlandish things the imagination can burp up, with no danger of anyone getting upset if it doesn't come true.
With that said, the two predictions I have for you today should be taken seriously. Especially here in Idaho. And I am not saying this for fear that you, my fellow Idahoans, will be upset if they don't come true. I’m trying to warn you how upset you will be when they do come true.
I’ve been keeping the idea for this column on ice since August of ‘22 when a healthy majority of Kansas-ites (Kansassians?) decided they didn't much care for what the Republican Party was doing to women's rights in matters of health care. You will remember they put to a vote the question of whether abortion should be kept legal, and they answered with a strong, 60% affirmative. Since the Supreme Court’s undoing of Roe Vs. Wade, polling everywhere had indicated that a plump majority of Americans thought abortion should remain legal. But somehow, the outcome of the Kansas vote still came as a surprise, though a pleasant one to those of us to the sane side of American politics.
Then, this April, Republicans were handed another embarrassing defeat in Wisconsin, when Democrats managed to up-end all the insidious GOP meddling in election procedures and got a liberal elected to that state's Supreme Court. And four weeks ago, the Rs took another boot to the butt when Ohio voters saw through their scheme to ensure what happened in Kansas wouldn't happen in Buckeye country come the November election, as it almost certainly will. They turned out in numbers far exceeding what was expected to defeat the Republican proposal to change the state constitution so that it would require a 60% margin of victory for a citizen's initiative to pass, rather than the usual 50%-plus-1 that has been standard practice in democracies since we started calling them “democracies.”
The pattern is becoming clear, and ever-more so. And it has to do with a great deal more than just the abortion issue. Democrats, Independents, and anyone else who regards what the walking brain-dead wing of the GOP is doing to violate the vox populi as repugnant are finding ways to circumvent the accelerating plunge down an extreme Right rathole that has been going on ever since the Trumpists made corruption, autocracy and nascent fascism seem both fun and fashionable to what has become that party’s most easily-fooled faction.
And that is the inspiration for my first prediction: that in spite of all the decades-long, under-the-slimy-rocks finagling of dark forces like the Federalist Society, ALEC, the Heritage Foundation, and other billionaire boys clubs that have been gnawing away at democracy's roots, the combined will of good and sensible, honest and honorable Americans has mobilized, fought back, and won. And it will continue to prevail on issues ranging from abortion to gun control, organized labor to equitable taxation, global warming to LGBT matters to election security—all those challenges on which, as opinion polling illustrates, the GOP is adamantly on the wrong side.
It won't happen in all the states at once, of course, and it won't happen everywhere at the same pace. But as victories mount up against this Axis of white nationalism, radical religious dominionism, and the cabal of ultra-wealthy conspirators who finance them, the winning tactics will gather momentum and spill across state lines. In the end, all those decades of plotting and scheming and subverting by the “Only Me!” class will come to naught. And we will win. Democracy will win.
Except here. Which brings me to the second prediction: The better things get in the rest of America, the worse it will get in Idaho. And you already know why.
Because our gorgeous corner of America has already become the Land O’ Goshen for a sub-species of misfits who seem incapable of living in a cooperative community of diverse human beings; who insist that anyone not like themselves in faith, color, culture, thought and politics is worse than an opponent, but is indeed an enemy; who will never mature beyond the conviction that they and they alone should make the decisions on how kids are educated, what reading material is allowed and what isn't, what history is to be remembered and what history is to be taboo, what is the proper response to common threats (a pandemic, for example), who should be permitted to vote and who shouldn't — all backed by the bullying presence of intimidating theatrics, and lots and lots of guns.
Yes, I'm afraid that we will become the Promised Land for ever more Ammon Bundys, Dorothy Moons, Janice McGeachins, Wayne Hoffmans, Scott Yenors, Blaine Conzattis, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Patriot Fronters, etc. — malicious carnival barkers, all, whose only contributions to society are turmoil and vitriol. As the rest of the country recuperates from the withering disease of MAGA, they will flock here as though Idaho is the Shining City on the Hill for dimly-lit Redoubt drifters with a tendency towards violence, disruption and idiocy.
Is there any hope for an antidote to this poisonous infiltration? Maybe. In my vision of Idaho's future, there is a slim window through which better people might prevail. However, describing it will have to wait for another time. I’ve used up all of this month’s inches.