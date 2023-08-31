BW_Dec3_BillCope.tif

Long-time readers may recall I have started many a new year by filling my allotted column inches with predictions. I confine the range to the 12 months ahead and keep it light. I love doing them, those New Years predictions. It’s all just made-up stuff, see? And readers know not to take it seriously, as long as I tell them up front it’s just predictions. No one expects silly New Year’s predictions to actually happen, so it hardly matters what I say. And if I manage to make my predictions even a tiny bit funny, I can get away with writing the most outlandish things the imagination can burp up, with no danger of anyone getting upset if it doesn't come true.

With that said, the two predictions I have for you today should be taken seriously. Especially here in Idaho. And I am not saying this for fear that you, my fellow Idahoans, will be upset if they don't come true. I’m trying to warn you how upset you will be when they do come true.

