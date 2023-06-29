For several days, I had been struggling with another column. Not this one. I began the other one on the day the indictment was announced, and I shouldn't have to tell you which indictment. There's been only one indictment in the last month—if not the last half-century—that was worth me or anyone else struggling with for several days.
I say "struggling with" that other column, rather than the less lurid "working on" or simply "writing," not because it was such an unpleasant, dreaded chore, but rather because it concerned such a gratifying and welcome event. We—and by "we," I mean myself and roughly 81,000,000 Americans who made a point of not voting in 2020 for the presidential candidate who is now the only ex-U.S. President out of 45 to have ever been criminally prosecuted—have been waiting for this for so long, in fact, that I titled that other column "The Seven-Year Itch Is Getting Scratched ... Finally!" as our hunger to see him dealt some measure of justice goes back, at least, to the 2016 campaign.
The "struggle" was my inability to settle on a fulfilling enough approach to properly express the sense of joy we—I and my 81,000,000 compadres—felt to learn that this noxious specimen just might be, at long last, held accountable for being, if not THE most corrupt figure in American history, then certainly a semi-finalist. Nothing I came up with felt sufficient for such a celebratory occasion. Yes, celebratory! I can well imagine at some point in the future, June 8 (indictment day) being designated a National Day of Rejoicing, or some such thing, so I really, really wanted to craft one for the ages, if you don't mind me sounding a tad full of myself.
Then, in the Sunday (June 18) edition of the Idaho Press—my benefactor's benefactor, as it were—an op-ed appeared from one of those highly-placed Idaho Republican puffballs who have the rest of us (including a lot of Republicans) scratching our heads, wondering How could such a person have not been flushed out of the public eye long ago? The editorial was a take on the indictment from the chairwoman of Idaho’s GOP, Dorothy Moon, entitled "Trump indictment a blow to Americans' faith in government."
Yeah. Go figure. The head of Idaho’s Republican party doesn't think that squalid bum's comeuppance is a good thing.
So, upon choking down Mrs. Moon's argument—in a nutshell: "The misuse of law enforcement to target political rivals has deeply eroded Americans' faith in our institutions." And "The recent indictment of President Trump by Biden's Department of Justice has a chilling effect on political discourse."—I dropped the column I’d been working on and began this one. I felt it had to be done, if not for my sake, or any readers' sakes, but for Mrs. Moon's, as she is either oblivious to the last 60 years of American political history, or conveniently forgot it in her whiny attempt to convince Idahoans that a major law enforcement agency such as the FBI or DoJ shouldn't be out bringing a major law-breaker to justice.
I do agree with her, however, on the erosion of faith in our institutions owing to the misuse of them by certain politicians. Perhaps Mrs. Moon is too young—or too mono-dimensional—to remember when Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell acted as consigliere in that crook’s efforts to destroy political opponents.
Maybe she had other things on her mind when Ronald Reagan and his future CIA chief William Casey played clandestine footsie with the hostage-holding Iranians in order to defeat Jimmy Carter, or when Iran-Contra scandal chumps like Oliver North and Robert McFarlane tried to make criminality look like patriotism.
And we have to wonder if she noticed when George W. Bush lied through his simian grin about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, with ample support from his Vice President and his Secretaries of Defense and State, all to the purpose of having a “chilling effect” on those Americans opposed to attacking the wrong enemy.
Point being, there is no lack of examples of certain politicians "weaponizing"—as today's town criers are so fond of crying—government institutions for political goals. Even at levels far lower than the Federal, there is a persistent and perfidious effort to turn everything from the citizens' initiative process to municipal library boards and local school boards against anyone who doesn't exude the stench of nascent fascism in which her sort seems to thrive. Mrs. Moon, herself, has amassed a hefty resume of using her exaltedness—first as a sewage-stirring, rape-defending legislator, then as a failed candidate for Secretary of State, followed by her ascension to the rickety throne from which she now leads the state party—to turn a heavy government hand against opposing viewpoints. After all, what are the oppressive abortion laws, the lop-sided redistricting, the vilification of medical personnel, teachers, librarians, drag queens, unions, trans-kids, Democrats, etc.—all being brandished by Idaho Legislators—if not a government institution instilling a “chilling effect on political discourse?”
What Mrs. Moon fails to say in her meandering essay is that with this abundance of evidence that, yes, somebody is working to turn American institutions against Americans, so far the proven villains have been, and are, each and every one, Republicans.
Furthermore, what she is either too dense to grasp, or too dishonest to admit to, is that the legal actions being taken against her idol down in Mara-Lago is—to at least 81,000,000 American citizens—a long-awaited, desperately-needed and greatly-appreciated step to re-installing the integrity and authenticity to those very institutions she laments for their damaged reputations, even as she smears them for doing their proper job.
As for that other, un-finished column, I think I’ll hang onto it. Maybe I can adapt its joyous tone to when the convictions come down. Or the sentence. Maybe change the title to “Glory Be, There Is A God, After All!”