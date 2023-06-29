BW_Dec3_BillCope.tif

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


For several days, I had been struggling with another column. Not this one. I began the other one on the day the indictment was announced, and I shouldn't have to tell you which indictment. There's been only one indictment in the last month—if not the last half-century—that was worth me or anyone else struggling with for several days.

I say "struggling with" that other column, rather than the less lurid "working on" or simply "writing," not because it was such an unpleasant, dreaded chore, but rather because it concerned such a gratifying and welcome event. We—and by "we," I mean myself and roughly 81,000,000 Americans who made a point of not voting in 2020 for the presidential candidate who is now the only ex-U.S. President out of 45 to have ever been criminally prosecuted—have been waiting for this for so long, in fact, that I titled that other column "The Seven-Year Itch Is Getting Scratched ... Finally!" as our hunger to see him dealt some measure of justice goes back, at least, to the 2016 campaign.

Recommended for you

Load comments