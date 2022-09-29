One has to wonder, doesn’t one, if that Malignant Numbskullery more widely known as the Republican Party is aware that whenever they indulge in a Ken Burns documentary, they are watching the movie version of CRT?
And at this point, I suppose I must, once again, explain CRT, even though it has been newsworthy for precisely as many years as it took the angry Right to learn about it — which, honestly, is a process still in process as I would argue those people never learn anything to the extent to which they credibly know what they are talking about. (Fact is, I’m not convinced all of them are even aware it’s an acronym for Critical Race Theory. “CRT” might simply be their name for public education, just as “A&W” is their word for root beer, or “MAGA” is what they call a hat.)
So, in as few words as I — normally not a man of few words — can make it: CRT is a broad model conceived decades ago in higher-ed settings to examine how deeply racism, along with the resultant economic and social inequities, is embedded in American society. And no, it is not, nor ever was, a part of any public school curriculum. It is so-called because it’s a theory (hence, the letter “T”) that most, if not all, aspects of the American zeitgeist are permeated with this systematic racism (wherefore the “R”), and of that status quo, adherents are critical (which accounts for the “C”). See?
Or, in even fewer words: Bigotry=Bad!
Now, you — a generous and enlightened soul, surely, or you wouldn’t be reading this — might think such a simple equation would be obvious and agreeable to everyone in our world but the most stupidly proud racists. However, in a sense, it may not be the supremicists we have the most to worry about. It may well be the people who, while insisting they don’t have a racist hair in their head, demand that their children hear nothing about America’s racist history lest the li’l darlins become as generous and enlightened as you, dear reader. In other words, they don’t want their kids to become “woke,” which to the conservative mentality is worse than coming home from school with head lice, but in smarter circles merely means “smarter.”
Okay, are we caught up? Is that enough background about CRT? Because I would really, really like to get back to Ken Burns’ documentaries. I have just finished watching his latest, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” and feel compelled to point out that, as much as any individual in our country today, he has brought the troubling specter of race relations out of the blurry background in which conservatives would have it stay, into crystal clear focus as one of, if not the, central concern not only of our time, but of the entire American spectacle from the very outset.
Throughout one production after another, Burns has examined those topics which, taken together, are the skeletal structure of what we call America — our wars, our arts, our writers and founders and sports legends and geography — and emphasized how we would be a far different, and far poorer, nation without the continual (and continuing) struggles of the minorities that were so often treated as rungs in the ladder that got us to what we’ve become. Other cultures and countries have their share of racism and injustice, certainly, but only in America — and if I’m wrong about this, it’s only a matter of degree — did the racism and injustice become the clay from which were molded so much of our music, our literature, our popular entertainment, and a disproportionate part of our governance and economy.
Burns understands this. His history of baseball, for instance, would be little more than a comparison of RBIs, ERAs, batting averages and quirky anecdotes without the drama of conflict and transcendence that resulted from the mid-century blending of the black with the white. His magnum opus, “The Civil War,” could never have been so poignant and unforgettable without the constant awareness that at its core, it was about the delivery of millions of our countrymen and women out of bondage.
Pardon me if my prose is tending a tad purple here, but this last one, chronicling the horrors of anti-Semitism in both Europe and on our own shores, has been all the more disturbing, given the noxious state of our current politics. It’s almost too easy to superimpose the patterns that led so relentlessly to Hitler and Auschwitz, over the rise of Trumpism and who-knows-what-from-here. Burns doesn’t shirk away from recognizing the villainous along with the heroic in his narratives, even though that attention would highlight the uglier natures of such cultural icons as Henry Ford and Charles Lindberg. For all the remarkable and honorable figures in a Ken Burns history, there are plenty of others behaving outrageously dishonorable, clinging tightly to their hatreds while others strain to pull ahead.
Which is pretty much what Critical Race Theory is all about, isn’t it? … the villainy, along with the reassurance that villainy can be, and has been, overcome, as long as it’s recognized for what it is? And wouldn’t it just make sense that our children, as they grow into the realities we bequeath them, hear of the choices they must make in their lives? And how those choices turned out for past generations?
In this sense, Ken Burns might be responsible for more CRT spreading than any other one individual I can name. His work relentlessly bares the worst of us along with honoring the best. And that he continues to do it over his 40-year-plus career tells me his faith in America is unshakeable — that we’ll be okay, eventually, as long as we know from where we came, and where we dream of going.
Not that any of this would matter to the angry Right. It’s not dreams they’d wish fulfilled, but the nightmares from which they refuse to awaken.