One has to wonder, doesn’t one, if that Malignant Numbskullery more widely known as the Republican Party is aware that whenever they indulge in a Ken Burns documentary, they are watching the movie version of CRT?

And at this point, I suppose I must, once again, explain CRT, even though it has been newsworthy for precisely as many years as it took the angry Right to learn about it — which, honestly, is a process still in process as I would argue those people never learn anything to the extent to which they credibly know what they are talking about. (Fact is, I’m not convinced all of them are even aware it’s an acronym for Critical Race Theory. “CRT” might simply be their name for public education, just as “A&W” is their word for root beer, or “MAGA” is what they call a hat.)

