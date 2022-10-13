BW_Dec3_BillCope.tif

One recent morning, as I was prodding the little grey cells into action with coffee and some news, Mike Crapo’s campaign ad came on. You’ve seen it, I bet. He’s standing there in his once-every-six-years jeans, a gallon of milk in one hand and a plastic gas tank in the other, complaining about Joe Biden’s inflation, as though with his $174,000 a year job — plus anything and everything he can pull in from special interests to keep his butt in that $174,000-a-year job — he needs to worry about grocery shopping or mowing the lawn.

Now normally, I rely on the remote’s MUTE option to escape crap like … oh, for instance … a Mike Crapo campaign ad. But this particular morning, just as I was about to shush Mikey up, I thought Ya’ know, Bill, that election is right around the corner, so maybe you should be writing something about this goof. If you let this one slip by, your next chance won’t be for another six years!

