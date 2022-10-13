One recent morning, as I was prodding the little grey cells into action with coffee and some news, Mike Crapo’s campaign ad came on. You’ve seen it, I bet. He’s standing there in his once-every-six-years jeans, a gallon of milk in one hand and a plastic gas tank in the other, complaining about Joe Biden’s inflation, as though with his $174,000 a year job — plus anything and everything he can pull in from special interests to keep his butt in that $174,000-a-year job — he needs to worry about grocery shopping or mowing the lawn.
Now normally, I rely on the remote’s MUTE option to escape crap like … oh, for instance … a Mike Crapo campaign ad. But this particular morning, just as I was about to shush Mikey up, I thought Ya’ know, Bill, that election is right around the corner, so maybe you should be writing something about this goof. If you let this one slip by, your next chance won’t be for another six years!
Right. This fall, Crapo is running for his fifth term. If he wins — which is likely, and I’m confident even his opponent (David Roth, an Idaho Falls lad) would privately agree — in six more years he will have been hunkering down in the Senate for three decades. Counting the six years he spent in the House and the eight he spent in the Idaho Legislature, he will have been on the public dime for 44 years, doing … what?
Not that he doesn’t pop up on occasion, doing something. There was a picture of him a few years back (six years ago, now that I think about it, hmmm …) over in Greenleaf, putting on a show of congratulating that little burg in the Canyon County beet fields for going full hillbilly on guns. I did a column about it at the time. See, the village poohbahs had passed a municipal ordinance encouraging — strongly — everybody in town to own at least one gun, and Crapo must have calculated it was a dandy opportunity to show voters how he was all in for every last moron in Idaho being capable of killing other morons. But I can’t remember if that column was about my low regards for the Greenleaf leaders for the grand-standing and essentially meaningless stunt, or Crapo for his sloppy pander to those simpletons who think the Second Amendment is the only one that counts.
Other than that, though, I have written very little about our senior Senator. Yeah, there was that time — Christmas Eve, 2012, to be exact — he was busted driving around D.C. suburbs with a few too many chugs of vodka under his belt, but my editor at the time thought it would be a cheap shot — no pun intended — to bring that up in print. So I didn’t. Dammit!
Then there’s a history of him slipping significant chunks of loot to immediate family members (his daughter and wife) in payment for “campaign work.” I think I written something about that in passing. But in the end, no one in Idaho pays much attention to such familial slipperiness — it’s called “nepotism” in some circles — especially when its coming from a man like Mike Crapo. The reason being, no one pays much attention to Mike Crapo, period.
Which, you might say, is the defining characteristic of both Crapo and Crapo’s political career — neither are a subject that would arouse much interest. Even if he tried, he’d never be one of Idaho’s more colorful public figures. You know, the kind who gleefully snuggles up to neo-Nazis, or gets themselves arrested for breaking doors into state buildings, or defends colleagues who rape interns. He’s not the sort to make big announcements concerning big plans or big changes or big anythings, because Mike Crapo hasn’t, doesn’t, and never will do anything big. He seems perfectly content to plod obediently along with the rest of Mitch McConnell’s filibuster flock with never a bleat of independent thought. The most remarkable thing Mike Crapo ever does, actually, is get himself re-elected every six years. Yet I predictoutside of a middle school in some one-religion town in eastern Idaho, maybe — nothing significant will ever bear his name.
Honestly, were Mike Crapo to pose next to a boiled potato, it’s the spud that would grab our attention. Writing about him is like trying to pin down something gelatinous, squishy and all but invisible, floating along with the current in a slow-moving stream. Like a see-through fresh-water jellyfish, perhaps, oozing from one mossy rock to the next. And I suspect he prefers it that way. He wouldn’t mind being labeled a vacuous non-entity, not as long as the label doesn’t get too many people giving him a harder look.
But here we are, nearing the end of the incumbent re-election ritual, and Crapo has slipped into his once-every-six-years jeans to disguise himself as a stand-up guy, attacking Joe Biden for all this inflation. Now, you and I know that had the other guy won that last presidential election, we’d still have the inflation, only the other guy wouldn’t have a clue what to do about it. (Other than, perhaps, going at the figures with a Sharpie.)
And you and I know that had that other guy won, Putin would already have turned Ukraine into an extinction event, because that guy wouldn’t have raised a finger — let alone an international coalition — to help Ukrainians fight back.
And you and I know that had the other guy won, by now our democracy would be a disintegrating memory as flocks of autocrats, oligarchs and Wall Street capos dismembered America and divvied up the spoils.
But Crapo has made it clear he still sides with that other guy, and it’s not because he honestly believes in the other guy. Nah, integrity has nothing to do with it. It’s because were he not to continue siding with that other guy, people might get curious — Hey, just who is this Mike Crapo, anyway?