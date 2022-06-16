Okay, Mitch. For the sake of looking like we’re doing something, I’ll go along with your “mental illness” dodge. I hate to agree with Republicans on anything, especially when you’re all singing the same lame tune as though you actually believed yourselves. But alright, in the interest of bipartisanship, let us, together, focus on the mental health aspect of mass shootings — as you insist, Mitch (you jerk).
Only, which mental illness were you thinking of, exactly? There’s more than one kind, you know. And there are a lot of Americans with mental disorders to sort through. A whole lot. According to the National Institute of Mental Health website, “Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness.” That’s almost 53 million people, Mitch (you repugnant tool). One in five! That means on every bowling team, there’s someone who might well be what we’re looking for.
Granted, the NIMH differentiates between less severe cases and the severe ones, which they put at 4.5% of American adults, but that’s still 12 million people. Think about that! Twelve million people with something so off kilter in their little grey cells that they’re assigned their own acronym — SMI, for Serious Mental Illness.
And that’s just the adults, Mitch (you mush-mouthed boob)! As you recall, a good many of these shootings are by people not old enough to vote.
So seriously, if we have any hope of plugging this eruption of random slaughter by trying to spot the potential slaughterers out of millions of disturbed minds, we have to pin down which diagnosed condition is most likely. Are the schizophrenics who we should be looking at? Or the bipolars? The depressives or the neurotics or the megalomaniacs? Maybe the narcissists or the Munchausen-by-proxy crowd, or the fugue-staters? Possibly the Tourette Syndrome and PTSD bunch. Any ideas, Mitch (you waxy build-up)?
Look, the NIMH identifies nine broad categories of mental illness. To list them as simply as is possible, given that we’re discussing intensely complex organs with even more complex malfunctions, they are the following: 1) neuro-developmental disorders (ADHD, for example); 2) psychotic disorders (such as schizophrenia); 3) bipolar disorders; 4) depressive disorders; 5) substance abuse and addiction disorders; 6) obsessive-compulsive disorder; 7) trauma and/or stress-related disorders; 8) personality disorders; and 9) anxiety disorders.
Now, Mitch (you putrid turnip), have we spotted one type that jumps up and hollers, “Me! Me! I’m the disorder most likely to go on a shooting spree!”
Doubtful. Most of these terms are so vague even psychiatric professionals can’t agree on precisely what they are. “Personality disorder,” for example. Is there, or has there ever been, a human being about whom it is said that everything concerning his personality is in satisfactory order?
And Mitch (you disgusting fungal infestation that apes sapient behavior), even the afflictions lay-people like you and I think of as the most overtly debilitating — i.e. schizophrenia and bipolar — can range on a spectrum from “I wouldn’t have even noticed it if you hadn’t said something,” to “get the straightjacket, ASAP!
However, there is one category that I — no mental health professional, not even in my own imagination — wouldn’t have thought of as a mental as much as a physical dysfunction, depending as it does on influences extraneous to the brain to exist: addiction. I mean, had a coke addict never been introduced to cocaine, would he still be a coke addict?
But let us trust the NIMH’s evaluation that addiction is indeed a mental illness, and given that the acceptance of what people can be addicted to has expanded radically to include everything from pornography and shopping binges to gambling and video games, isn’t it likely that a person can become addicted to virtually anything? Say, collecting baseball cards? Playing golf? Owning guns?
And hey, Mitch (you belching diaphragm of porcine pedigree), if owning guns can be addictive — as it clearly is, given the ridiculous arsenals some of these gun nuts accumulate — is it possible that we have stumbled upon that singular variant of mental illness on which you insisted we focus? That if we recognize the unnatural attraction to — truly, the all-consuming obsession with — guns as a mental health issue, we might begin to unravel the dilemma of mass murders? That to predict those murders, we need look no farther than the people with all the guns? And ultimately, do you suppose that if we put an end to the insanity of unlimited, unrestricted, unregulated guns, we might prevent, or at least inhibit, the insanity of the gunmen?
So Mitch (you sagging pustule of toxic contamination), maybe together, we’ve cracked this thing. Maybe what’s killing so many innocent Americans is this deviant addiction, this perverted adulation, this demented cultural fetishization of guns, all justified with the twisted faith in fire power as the ultimate arbitrator. If so, we must end it, and how else do we end it but to deny the addicts the objects of their addictions? Just as AA would deny the alcoholic alcohol, we must deny the gun addict his guns.
Ooooh, ouch! I almost forgot. That is precisely what you wanted to divert our attentions away from, isn’t it? — regaining some control over the proliferation of guns. That’s why you insisted we look only at the mental health aspect; to focus on the disordered soul, and ignore the means by which the disorder transmutes into wanton, widespread carnage.
But Mitch (you bloated bladder of Kentucky septic tank leakage), if you don’t mind me saying so, that really doesn’t sound like a very rational, very healthy response to such a plague of preventable death. Perhaps you should have yourself checked out. Like, maybe, there is something wrong with your brain. Like, maybe, you have the mental illness we’re looking for. Or maybe, even, you are the mental illness we’re looking for.
Okay, something to think about, eh? And let’s make sure to do some more of this bi-partisan stuff. It was fun, right, Mitch (you jerk)?