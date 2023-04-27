Not long ago, I came across a lengthy magazine article about intestinal parasites. Just so you understand, I don't go searching for such reading material; it comes to me. I'll be thumbing through some periodical in my pursuit of killing time, and there it is, begging for attention like a stray kitten. And who am I to chase it away without giving the first paragraph or two a look?
Evidently, I have a greater interest in intestinal parasites than I'd ever imagined having, for I ended up reading the whole thing. And my goodness, I’m so happy I did! It changed my entire perspective on what’s been happening in America. You see, along with many, many other critters that are known to take up residency within human innards, is something called a "whipworm"—Trichuris trichiura, as the nerds know it—and the damage it does to its host, along with gastrointestinal issues and impaired growth ... and listen attentively here, friends, for this is most relevant to the point I'm struggling to make ... it can result in abnormal cognitive development
Did you catch that? Abnormal. Cognitive. Development! That's just another way of saying "stupid," yes? Because "cognitive" is what our brain does, or should do if it's running on all cylinders. And "development" is how we measure if it's doing a good job, right? And "abnormal" means "NO, it is definitely NOT doing a good job!" So the way I read it, just as Trichuris trichiura is a nerdier way of saying "whipworm," abnormal cognitive development is a fancy way of saying "stupid."
But that's not the most pertinent thing about Trichuris trichiura. It seems that in the U.S., the incidence of infection by this particular bowel-burrowing stowaway is most prevalent in the southeastern states. That would be everything from Texas—including Texas—to Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas, with all those mucky places like Alabama and Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas and Louisiana filling out the middle like some rancid marshmallow goop inside a half-eaten Moon Pie moldering away in a Piggly-Wiggly dumpster.
Right then and there, as soon as I read about the potential for these little worms gumming up the cognitions of so many Mason/Dixon Down Siders, my own brain went—as Gomer would have put it—"Well Gaw-lly Shazam!"
You see, like many of you, I have struggled for years to understand a peculiar propensity of certain elected leaders—scads of whom represent the southern states and most of whom subscribe to that political racket we continue to call, mistakenly, a "Grand Old Party"—to apparently be oblivious to the contradictions, inconsistencies, crudeness, cruelty and generalized craziness that spills from their mouths like teeth from a meth-head. It is what makes listening to them almost impossible to do without feeling like your blood pressure is going to blow your hair follicles clean out of your scalp.
Of course, this sort of maddening twaddle isn’t restricted to those from Whipworm Heaven. Truly, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, or Jim Jordan from Ohio are every bit as demented as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lindsay Graham. But given the reality that they all—whether it be a Texan Louie Gohmert or a New Yorker George Santos—display the same manifestations of mental misfire, it’s safe to assume it’s the result of some form of common condition, am I wrong? And it must have started somewhere.
What’s worse, it continues to spread, this sickness, this cognitive rot, far beyond the perimeters of good ol' Dixie. Just look at Idaho—about as far from whipworm turf as one can get and still be in the Lower 48.
Regardless of where it comes from, it’s what has induced so many on the opposing side of the political divide—i.e., non-dishonorable people, non-indecent people, non-Republicans, non-idiots, to name a few—into furious episodes of rolling eyes and face-palming, all while muttering, over and over, "My God, the irony!" Nearly anything can bring it on, from Clarence Thomas’ pouty glower whenever his ethics-less soul is exposed, to Ted Cruz’s slimy whining as he blames Democrats for Republican policies, to Matt Gaetz blathering about Hunter Biden exploiting his father’s position even while licking Don Jr.’s ring. I, myself, have wasted great gobs of energy screaming at television screens with the likes of "Are you even listening to yourselves, you hypocritical vermin?!"
Others attempt to appeal to the Deplorables’ better natures—if such a thing even exists anymore—with perhaps the most rhetorical question in the history of politics, "Have you no shame?" Or my favorite: "And you call yourself a Christian?!"
It's getting worse, almost daily: this confusion, this bewilderment, this exhausting effort to find any sense in how the Right can so proudly flaunt their own intellectual and moral degeneracy. What we on the other side have so miserably failed to understand, yet continue to marvel over, is that shamelessness, hypocrisy, and an utter disregard for all norms of civility now come as naturally to the MAGA-mangled mind as, say, clotted foam comes to a rabid raccoon's lips. Or pitching its own poop comes to an enraged monkey.
But now I get it, thanks to that little germ of info tucked away in that article. It's not the disgusting, unreasonable, and demonstrably corrupt elected officials who have so baffled us with their abnormal behavior. It's that damn worm in their guts we can blame, don't you see? It’s a perfectly plausible logic, for it would explain not only the ridiculous nonsense slopping out of so many conservative leaders, but also how allegedly normal constituents could have ever voted for such embarrassing buffoons in the first place.
Incidentally, the way Trichuris trichiura moves from host to host is via the vehicle of fecal matter. Yuck! ... right? But that might account for why so many of our most offensive Republicans—those whose entire identities are built around spewing bogus bulls--t—are all spewing precisely the same bulls--t.