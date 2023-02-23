During a discussion of the prickly GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union, delivered by the ever-gelatinous Sarah Sanders, Whoopi Goldberg asked a great question. She prefaced it by insisting that Sanders and Florida’s Ron DeSantis were of a generation that, in the course of their schooling, had surely learned there’s more to the Black historical experience than slavery. “So this is what I’m trying to figure out,” said Whoopi, looking into the camera as though challenging the two Southern governors directly. “What did you learn that scared you so badly, you’re trying to remove it from schools?”
Whoopi was referring to the accelerating efforts to suppress — i.e. eliminate — the teaching of Black history, and the answers she got from her “The View” cohorts missed the point. It’s a tactic to “inflame the base,” offered Ana Navarro. Not all Republicans feel the same way, added Alyssa Farah Griffin. “How do you even know they learned anything?” wondered Joy Behar. None of them came close to satisfying Whoopi’s question.
If we are to believe the arguments from the Right, the very act of teaching the details of America’s racial history is a scheme to instill a sense of shame and blame in white students, to indoctrinate the young with “woke” dogma, to perpetuate strife between Americans for political gain. If we are to believe the Right — never something smart people would do, but frankly, America is no longer known for its smart people, is it? — it all has to do with this “Critical Race Theory” thing, an academic prism of scholarly inquiry proposed 50 years ago through which history might be interpreted, and which the Right glommed onto in recent years only because they found it a useful tool to get angry, dumb people even angrier and dumber, all for their political gain.
The Left has countered, repeatedly, vociferously, fruitlessly, that CRT is not and never has been part of the curricula in public schools, elementary or secondary. But on this, the Left, too, has missed the point, just as Joy, Alyssa and Ana missed the point of Whoopi’s question. ”What did you learn that scared you so badly, you’re trying to remove it from schools?”
In my perhaps not-so-humble opinion, the answer is not that the conservative crusade against CRT is born, as they claim, from the frightful specter of little kids and vulnerable teenagers being forced to assume responsibility for grim atrocities and gross injustices against African-Americans. No, for the spiteful Right, the entirety of Black history — the good and the bad, the transcendent and the tragic, the jubilant as much as the genocidal — is lumped as one beast under the same banner. They have not the nuance of thought or discrimination of conscience to distinguish atrocity and injustice from accomplishment and inspiration, not when it comes to Black culture. So any and all attention given to the inextricable way racial identity is woven into the American tapestry — along with those who would bring it to our attentions, incidentally — is Critical Race Theory.
They just haven’t gotten around to putting it that way. Not openly, and not yet.
But if the answer to Whoopi’s question is not because Sanders and DeSantis are terrified the country’s youngsters would learn about terrifying stuff — the horrors of the Middle Passage, the duplicity of the Founding Fathers, the wholesale slaughter of innocents in Tulsa and Wilmington and beyond, the lynchings and murders and rapes and crippling poverty; if it’s not because they learned that our nation has a past rife with evil acts perpetrated by evil white actors … then what is the answer?
I say it’s because they also learned our nation has a past rife with Black men and women of such distinction, of such courage and intelligence and innovation and talent and perseverance that one by one, individual by individual, family by family, community by community and generation by generation, they have risen above the evil acts and evil actors.
Even more frightening to the likes of Sanders and DeSantis, they learned that in all the ways that matter most — creatively, morally, intellectually, spiritually — they, themselves, along with all the Sandersers and DeSantises that came before, are no better than legions of African-Americans who populate the chapters of history, from the very first page of what would become United States. They learned that being white ain’t so special, and that in fact, it has all too often been the mark of more venality, more viciousness, more savagery and violence than came from the people who spent centuries being thought of as animals.
To unexceptional people — a category for which Sarah Sanders and Ron DeSantis would certainly qualify — it’s scary to learn you’re not at all exceptional. But it may be even scarier to learn how other people — people you had been conditioned to disdain, distrust and disrespect — were all too often far more exceptional than you.
And this is why, on this last week of Black History Month, I have chosen to write, once again, on the matter that continues to rattle the bones of America’s skeletal structure, because of where I fear this is headed, should the Sanderses and Desantises and scores of other such mediocre demagogues carry this purge out to its logical conclusion. It’s misleading to say this February will be The LAST Black History Month, as I somewhat hyperbolically titled my opinion. But if the Republican Party continues down this infernal path, it may well be one of the last, along with any further public displays of esteem for those heroes of Black America: Rosa Parks, John Lewis, Thurgood Marshall, Fredrick Douglas, Harriet Tubman — the list is endless — and Martin Luther King.
Yes … even King. Seriously, you didn’t really think these quasi-Confederates wouldn’t have stopped MLK in his tracks, had they thought they could get away with it, did you?
Oh. That’s right. They did stop MLK in his tracks, didn’t they? And no doubt, they’d prefer their children never learned about that, either.