During a discussion of the prickly GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union, delivered by the ever-gelatinous Sarah Sanders, Whoopi Goldberg asked a great question. She prefaced it by insisting that Sanders and Florida’s Ron DeSantis were of a generation that, in the course of their schooling, had surely learned there’s more to the Black historical experience than slavery. “So this is what I’m trying to figure out,” said Whoopi, looking into the camera as though challenging the two Southern governors directly. “What did you learn that scared you so badly, you’re trying to remove it from schools?”

Whoopi was referring to the accelerating efforts to suppress — i.e. eliminate — the teaching of Black history, and the answers she got from her “The View” cohorts missed the point. It’s a tactic to “inflame the base,” offered Ana Navarro. Not all Republicans feel the same way, added Alyssa Farah Griffin. “How do you even know they learned anything?” wondered Joy Behar. None of them came close to satisfying Whoopi’s question.

