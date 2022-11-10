Might these Republican hombres (and hombre-ettes) be getting a little exasperated with beating up Nancy Pelosi? And who could blame ‘em? All that threatening and insulting and ridiculing. All that menacing innuendo and hints of violence. All that bluster in the Capitol with their pockets full of zip ties, hissing her name — “Nan-ceee … Nan-ceee … Where are you, Nan-ceee?” All those mocking campaign ads, that swaggering ‘tude meant to impress the yahoos they have what it takes to take on — mano a abuelita — an 82-year old, 5-foot-1-inch-tall, 112-pound woman! Not to mention her Paul being brutalized by some cranked-up Anti-Nancy goon who would have preferred, by his own admission, to use his Silver Maxwell on the wife, rather than the husband.
And just look at her! No matter what might happen come election day, she plugs on, not a defeatable bone in her body. After a decade and a half of vilification and vitriol, she soldiers through, just as on that horrid January day when, as we’ve learned, she led the fight to keep the United States Congress functioning. It’s gotta be discouraging to those puffed-up Alpha pretenders — (thinking of you, Mike Crapo) — since after all these years of trying, they haven’t managed to bully her senior citizen butt back to San Francisco. Or worse.
Today, I’m here to offer a time-out in their abuse of Dame Pelosi — a sabbatical, as it were, from their fruitless crusade to cow her. Poor fellas. They must be all sore and achy from her handing them their heinies over and over, so I’ve compiled a list of other elderly ladies on whom they might vent their father-knows-best aggro. Obviously, I’m not going to use real names, real locations, or even real women, for that matter. But you’ll recognize them anyway. These silver-maned stalwarts can be found in every state, every community, every service organization and charity drive anywhere in America, and like Nancy, they have proven they’re tough enough to handle most anything life throws at them, especially when it’s coming from idiots. But for me to identify actual individuals? … why, that’d be like delivering a litter of kittens to the “Kid Most Likely To Be A Serial Killer When He Grows Up.”
First, there’s Minerva Jingleberry — “Minnie,” as her election co-workers know her. Minnie doesn’t like to talk about how old she is, but long-timers remember the little party they threw for her when she turned 80, and that was … well, let’s just say it was before Donald Trump came along and made it presidential to intimidate women.
The 2022 election marks Minerva’s 50th year volunteering to work the polls. In all her years of registering voters and setting up polling stations and counting ballots, there wasn’t but one illegal vote that almost got by her. “It was some dummy who tried to pass himself off as his own daddy so’s he could vote twice for that Dick Nixon skunk, but I’d played the Wurlitzer at his daddy’s funeral three years earlier. Hah!”
Mrs. Jingleberry insists that the most un-corrupted election she ever officiated was the 2020 race. When accused of tampering with ballots by a few “Stop The Steal” protesters, her fists clenched and she announced, “They can kiss my you-know-what, those lying little snots!”
So, you oath-keeping proud boys, doesn’t Minerva Jingleberry sound like someone you’d like to kick around a bit? She has that same irritating independent streak and dedication to Democracy as Nancy, plus she’s actually older than Madam Speaker, so there’s less chance of you getting hurt.
Then there’s Corrine Crabapple. You all know the type: Organized PTA fundraisers when her oldest started school, voted in as PTA president when her youngest started school, then elected to the school board when her grandkids started school. She’s been committed to the principle of quality public education her entire adult life, and — just like that Nancy — has consistently put her actions where her mouth is. All the libtards in her town have endless respect for her, and do you really need to know any more than that?
Corrine is only 76, and pretty spry, but she’s been a widow for 12 years now, so if you’re thinking about a home invasion-style political statement, you’ll probably be okay. Best to take a buddy with you, though, just to be on the safe side.
Our third Nancy substitute is Miriam Dithers. She’s been head librarian down at the municipal library for what seems like forever, given that she was presiding over that big main desk, shushing-up the grand-pappies of teenagers who are checking out books today. Nobody’s quite sure how old she is, partly because her wits are still as sharp as an Oscar Wilde bon mot, she can stare down any ignoramus in a MAGA hat, and — as we know from experience — she will fight like a rabid badger anytime someone even suggests a book be banned from her library. Says Miriam, “Every man, every woman, and every child got their own interests, their own worries, they’re own curiosities, and their own reasons for wanting to read what they want to read, and who the heck are you to tell them they can’t?!”
Now, isn’t that just like something Nancy might say? Plus, if you decided to storm the library and smash your way in, she should be easy to catch, seeing as how she’s been in a wheelchair for about 10 years now.
Okay, that’s only three, and I know you got enough misogynistic bile sizzling through your guts to wish the whole gender would just shut the hell up and do what you tell them to do. But remember, like I said, there are strong-willed, smart, capable, gracious and passionate old ladies in every corner of this country, out there doing what’s good for others and giving generously of themselves. And if you can’t find one to bully, you just ain’t looking hard enough, Bubba.