“Tonight, I want to hold tight to the dreadful vision of those little pum’kin faces in Connecticut asking ‘How can this be happening?’ as the understanding of their situation unfolded. I want to share in the terror of their teachers, and I want to grasp what kind of bravery it took for those teachers to put their wards’ lives ahead of their own. I want to be one in grief with their mothers and fathers, stricken down as though their souls had shriveled to a cinder by the notice their own little pum’kin was never again coming home. I want to be left dumbfounded by a horror so incomprehensible, and I want the whole nation to be dumbfounded with me.”
I pulled the preceding paragraph from a piece written in December of 2012. I called it “Twenty Pum’kins,” and when I wrote it, I had just watched the memorial service from Newtown for the 20 kids and six teachers who were murdered so ruthlessly at Sandy Hook Elementary. I could not not write that piece. I had no choice. As I tried to explain then :
“I must do what I have done often to shift the weight off my heart onto a page full of the best, most appropriate words I can drag out of my innards. It is only through this slow, internal, reflective process, contemplating each word, each phrase and sentence and image that I can give those 20 little faces, those 20 little pum’kins, the final attention they deserve. This is the last chance for me to tell them how sad we all are they’re not coming home, so I must make it as right as I can. Tomorrow, the day after, sometime next week, that ache to keep my thoughts on them, on their bright little lives, will begin to drift away. Unlike their mothers and fathers, their brothers and sisters, I will eventually let them go. But right now, as this December night winds down, I want those 20 little faces inside of me, living on as long as possible. I hope they lived on in you, too, my friends, for as long as you could hold onto them. I hope when we look back, we’ll know there were a few days when those little pum’kins belonged to all of us, all across this land and around the world, when we mourned them as our own.”
I write this now one day after the savagery in Uvalde, Texas. Again, I cannot not write about it. Again, I have no choice. There is nothing else worth putting into words until I can get said what is rampaging like a wounded beast through my being, demanding to be let out.
Yet at the same time, I know I have already let it out. Ten years ago. That wounded beast from 2012 is still fresh enough in my memory, in my being, and most pertinently, in my sense of what America is becoming, and I don’t know how to express it any differently than I did before. I said it as good then as I could have possibly said it, given the limits of my talent and intellect, and I don’t believe I could do it any better now. Only real difference is, this time I have no hope that my words, or anyone else’s, will stop, or even slow down, the coming of the next abominable event —the next slaughter of innocents — just as no words spoken or written by me or anyone else back in 2012 had any chance whatsoever of preventing what happened in Texas yesterday.
Do not doubt it. It will happen again. And again, and again. As long as our only response against such monstrousness are words — words with which we decry, protest, debate, mourn, console, condole, pray, or ease our personal sorrow by voicing them — it will continue. Given what America is becoming, there is no conceivable end to it.
And that is what my senses — my innards — are telling me here on the evening of May 25, 2022: There is no hope for the children. As the atrocities mount up, the kids will come to accept them as an inevitable feature of living in this land. Won’t matter where they are — in school, a grocery, a church, on the street, in the park or at the mall — there’s no getting away from the pervasive permanence of it. The best the kids can hope for is that they’ll be lucky enough to not be where it happens, when it happens. They will need that luck, as they can’t rely on us.
Perhaps the most hurtful, saddest thing about it all is that, given enough of these unspeakable acts, we will stop speaking of them. With enough of those bright little victims displayed before us — event after event after event, pum’kin upon pum’kin upon pum’kin — we will stop even trying to remember them. We will stop trying to hold them in our hearts as long as our hearts can bear the weight. Each successive atrocity will thicken the numbness, helping us live easier with the next one, which will make it easier to get through the one after that, until all that remains is the unspoken part. The wounded beast will be no more, having no more to say.
As we pass away and leave this endless slaughterhouse to succeeding generations, I suppose we could try to justify what we didn’t do: “Hey, kids, we tried. I even wrote a column once, using all my best words, about what horrible, evil atrocities these shootings are. But you know how it is. The other side? well, they made it impossible to do anything, so nothing was done. I guess we just weren’t a good enough country a good enough people to do something about it.”
And the succeeding generations will nod and agree. Yeah, I guess you weren’t.