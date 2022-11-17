BW_Dec3_BillCope.tif

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On a November evening in 2016, I lost my sense of humor. Totally. Before then, I’d always had a pretty good one. I mean, I was no Rodney Dangerfield or anything, but on occasion, I could make someone, if not go limp with laughter, then at least chuckle. In fact, during my earlier stretch with Boise Weekly, whenever somebody would accuse me of being a “journalist” or a “reporter,” I would bristle and reply, “Sir (Madam), I am neither of those. I am a humorist!”

To which the offending party would chuckle, then mumble, “Whatever you say, Jack.”

Recommended for you

Load comments