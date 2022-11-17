On a November evening in 2016, I lost my sense of humor. Totally. Before then, I’d always had a pretty good one. I mean, I was no Rodney Dangerfield or anything, but on occasion, I could make someone, if not go limp with laughter, then at least chuckle. In fact, during my earlier stretch with Boise Weekly, whenever somebody would accuse me of being a “journalist” or a “reporter,” I would bristle and reply, “Sir (Madam), I am neither of those. I am a humorist!”
To which the offending party would chuckle, then mumble, “Whatever you say, Jack.”
However, at approximately 9 p.m., Nov. 8, 2016 — the very moment the Presidential election was called for Trump, if you’re interested — whatever jocularity I had stored away in my humor bladders went “Splooooosh!” and was gone. It was like a water balloon had burst in my soul, only I wasn’t wet.
Just sad. Horribly, horribly sad.
Well, good news! Lately, I’ve had little hiccups of humor popping up in my general attitude. It wasn’t much at first. Probably something I ate, I thought. But as time went on, they’ve increased in frequency, and now I’m sure of it: My sense of humor is coming back. I told my wife, “You know what? I think I could be a humorist again!”
She chuckled, then mumbled, “Whatever you say, dear.”
Truth be told, I’ve been trying to suppress it now that I’m contributing these occasional pieces to BW, being unsure where whimsy stands on the new regime’s list of priorities. To make matters worse, the biggest share of what I’ve had published over the last year has concerned the Idaho political scene. Ugh! Some of you might think figures like Janice McGeachin and Ammon Bundy are pretty funny, but I gotta tell ya’, writing about those kind of people is like wading through a barnyard after an all-night down-pour. Nothing but mud, manure, and stink.
But the election’s over, so today I’m taking a break from the slosh and slurp of Idaho politics to give my born-again humorist legs a romp on the silly side. That’s what the rest of this column is: me being silly. I call it …”Funny Sounds Our Mouths Make.”
Perhaps you realized this long ago, but it dawned on me only recently that vowels are set apart because they’re the only letters we voice without any of our mouth parts touching one another. Think it over: The enunciation of every consonant requires something in, on, or around your mouth making physical contact with something else. Take “B”: You sound out the letter “B” by bouncing your lower lip off your upper lip, yes? You can approximate a “B” by bouncing your upper lip off your lower, that’s true. But it makes you look like something John Cleese might have done in a Monty Python sketch.
Or “D.” That’s when the tongue slaps the palate like it damn well means it, as opposed to “T,” which involves the same mechanics, only with a more tactful, tender and tenuous approach. Say “L,” then say “X.” Notice how in both cases, your lips are stretched over your teeth like you’re either laughing or screaming, while your tongue does all the work in making one letter sound different from the other. It’s like that with every consonant; between your teeth, tongue, lips and palate, there is always one or more of them curling up or stretching out, snapping shut or gawping wide, being bumped or doing the bumping.
Vowels, on the other hand, start in the throat and are shaped by the tiniest reconfigurations of the echo chamber that is your mouth. Out loud, go from “A” as in “bake” to “A” as in “Bach,” then to “A” as in “bath.” Sounds like one of those Tibetan throat chants, doesn’t it? Or an up-set tummy. And then, you start combining the qualities of vowels with those of consonants to form multi-syllable words, and it’s like a track meet is happening inside your skull. Just picture all the acrobatics your mouth goes through to pronounce “bodaliciousology.” Just one little slip and out comes, oh, for instance, “gazpacho” when what you meant to say was “gestapo.”
It makes you wonder how we ever managed to come up with language in the first place, huh? Well, as luck would have it, I have a theory about that, too. But first, what got me booked on this train of thought was poetry. Yes, I was thinking about writing a poem. I in no way consider myself a poet, and generally speaking, I would rather read the messaging on toothpaste tubes than most poetry. But now and then, I get into a mood for rhythm and rhyme.
It was on the way to do some rhythming and rhyming that I got to thinking about the inherent emotive and esoteric qualities of the tonal variations of the words I was considering. It’s something you wouldn’t notice unless you were looking for rhyming words, I think. For example, it’s striking that so many words rhyming with “light,” for instance, have an effervescent, light-ish vibe to them. “Bright” … “kite” … “sprite” … “height” … “sight” … “quite” … see what I mean? Just hearing them come out of your own mouth almost makes you feel perkier. And what’s more, you can’t enunciate them properly without smiling. Right?
Conversely, words that rhyme with, say, “frog” have a heavier, slower, ponderousness about them. “Slog” … “fog” … “grog” … “clog” … “hog” — say enough of them and it’s like trying to make yourself vomit.
Which brings me back to my theory of how languages developed. Let us imagine Mr. Caveman and his mates were …
Phooey! My word-limit alarm just dinged. And I was about to get to the really funny stuff. Okay, another time then. So next column, it’s back to the barnyard of Idaho politics, I suppose. Phooey.