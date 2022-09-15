Just wanted you to know that even here in Idaho there are a great many of us looking forward to the next round of Jan. 6 hearings. You and the others are doing God’s work, as my mother would have said. However, that’s not why I’m writing. I need to say how sorry I was to hear about your loss in that stupid primary. Like many other Democrats — excuse me, make that ALL other Democrats — two years ago, I could never have imagined I would have reason to sympathize with anyone from Wyoming named "Cheney." It’s an indication of what strange, topsy-turvy times we live in that not only do I feel bad for your defeat, but appalled by the terrible way your Wyoming neighbors have betrayed you — and all because of your insistence on doing what is right.
And I promise I will not use this as an opportunity to besmirch the magnificent display of raw courage you've shown in your pursuit of justice for those squalid traitors who still, even after all that has transpired, scheme to upend our democracy. Yes, there are skeptics on my side of the great divide wailing that you don't deserve the praise because it was shameless pandering on the part of GOP leaders — yourself included — who, by approving of virtually every odious action taken and loathsome decision made by Trump throughout the bulk of his administration, thereby enabled him, empowered him, encouraged him, and ultimately greased the chute for his treasonous slide. But especially in times like these, where cowardice, denial and flagrant dishonesty have become the default settings for such an enormous chunk of our citizenry, I will continue to praise courage whenever and wherever it raises its beautiful head, even if that head is attached to a body corrupted with past failings.
I cannot help but wonder, though, now that you have paid dearly for pursuing the truth about the 1/6 insurrection, have you had any second thoughts about calling yourself a Republican? I ask this in part because so many of your erstwhile comrades in Congress have proven to be, if not directly complicit in the attack on democracy and our Constitution, then pretty damn complaisant about the resulting peril into which our nation has been thrust. But I also ask because such an overwhelming number of Republicans have shown themselves to be truly disgusting human beings. I don't mean only the high-profile oozing sores like Ted Cruz, Marjorie What's-Her-Face Green, or Matt Gaetz. I include the shuffling lumpen who continue to idolize Trump and prod him on to ever-more revolting behavior — those who are generally referred to as the party’s base, yet are continually redefining the parameters for just how "base" people can get.
Obviously, it would be a delicate situation were you to reconsider your party affiliations, given that your dad is … uh, well, you know who. But surely, you’ve noticed that those Democrats with you on the Jan. 6 committee are far superior in intellect, integrity and character to the likes of Kevin McCarthy and Lauren Boebert and Louie Gohmert. Yes, I picked from the featheriest of the GOP featherweights to illustrate my point. But frankly, it’s nearly impossible anymore to find anyone resembling a heavyweight among your old crowd.
Furthermore, a person with your sense of rectitude would certainly have noticed by now that, by and large, the Democrats surrounding you in your new role as GOP pariah are just plain nicer than the back-biting snakes you used to associate with. And let me assure you, Ms. Cheney, that quality — that niceness — holds steady all the way down the party ladder to the regular folks who are simply proud to call themselves Democrats.
For instance: Undoubtedly, you have heard of all the intimidating and aggressive baboonery going on at public events ranging from library board functions to town hall meetings in heavily red states. Here in Idaho — which is pretty much just another Wyoming, only without the oil wells — it seems like every time a school board or health district or about any municipal body meets to get some work done, a mob of slobbering yahoos shows up acting all I'm-Mad-As-Hell-And-I'm-Not-Going-To-Take-It-Anymore!!-ish. Let me assure you, those are not Democrats behaving so poorly.
Or how about the goons who can't walk into a Burger King without an AR-15 hanging off their shoulder? Those aren't Dems, either.
Now, I'm not saying we're perfect. Nor can I honestly say we're all nice. I, myself, gave up on nice decades ago as I watched competent Idaho Democratic leaders being replaced by posturing Republican dunces. And of course, we have a broad spectrum within our ranks of what it means to be liberal. My suspicion is that, like most conservatives, you would get the hottest heartburn from our progressive faction. But if you'll notice, whether we are progressives, moderates, or even right-of-center, the driving impetus of the Democrat party is to help people get through this vale of tears a little healthier, happier, better educated and safer. In contrast, the driving impetus for Republicans seems to be whatever pisses off Democrats, even if it means suffering and misery for millions of Americans.
Besides, in your wildest imagination, can you picture even the most far-left members of Congress plotting a violent assault on the Capitol? And those anonymous death threats you've been getting aren’t coming from Biden voters, are they?
So, Ms. Cheney, you gotta wonder, don’t you? … just a little bit? … that if generations of ever-more constrictive conservative values have resulted in such a mess of vicious barbarians — and that’s among both the leaders and the followers — there just might be something viciously barbarian inherent in those conservative values of yours? Could such vile effects have sprung from a vileness-free cause? That maybe, within your father’s philosophy is the seed from which such savagery has sprung?
Something to think about, eh? And come January, it seems you’ll have plenty of time to think about it.