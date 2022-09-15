BW_Dec3_BillCope.tif

Dear Ms. Cheney,

Just wanted you to know that even here in Idaho there are a great many of us looking forward to the next round of Jan. 6 hearings. You and the others are doing God’s work, as my mother would have said. However, that’s not why I’m writing. I need to say how sorry I was to hear about your loss in that stupid primary. Like many other Democrats — excuse me, make that ALL other Democrats — two years ago, I could never have imagined I would have reason to sympathize with anyone from Wyoming named "Cheney." It’s an indication of what strange, topsy-turvy times we live in that not only do I feel bad for your defeat, but appalled by the terrible way your Wyoming neighbors have betrayed you — and all because of your insistence on doing what is right.

