Following the Supreme Court’s decision to gut affirmative action admission policies in our colleges and universities, my wife commented she’d love to see Clarence Thomas’ part in up-ending decades of progress catch up with him. Thus was inspired the following vignette—a scene set in, I fear, the near future. A fiction it may be, yet I consider it a distinctly plausible possibility, given the speed at which the pendulum of justice is swinging—backwards—as directed by our nation’s ultimate arbiter of what people can get away with.
(Clarence enters kitchen through garage access door.) “I’m home, Gin. You ready?”
(Muffled, as through a closed door.) “Be out in a minute, Hon.”
“We should be on our way. You know how Alito can be when he doesn’t get his dinner on the dot.”
“No hurry, Clarence. You can relax. Something came up with our reservations. Tell you about it when I’m done.”
“Something? What something? (Distant sound of a toilet flushing.) I made those reservations, myself. Texted Les Grenouilles last week while Sotomayor was droning on about … who knows? … injustice … unfairness … regressive blah blah whatever. Henri promised we’d get our usual table.”
(Ginny joins Clarence in the kitchen, not at all dressed appropriately for dinner at Les Grenouilles.) “What’d you say? I Couldn’t hear you over the toilet. So what was Sonia droning on about?”
“I said I made the reservations, myself. And now there’s a problem?”
“All I know is I get a call a couple of hours ago from Martha-Ann (Samuel Alito’s wife) and she says Samuel told her to tell me to tell you the reservation was cancelled. Has something to do with that ruling you guys did in the court last year.”
“Something we did last year? I left Sam not 30 minutes ago. Why didn’t he tell me about this?”
“So, according to Martha-Ann, he didn’t want to tell you because he thought it might hurt your feelings?”
“Hurt my feelings? And why would the Alitos back out of our dinner date? Have they already cancelled the reservations?”
“So … Honey … it wasn’t the Alitos who cancelled. It was Les Grenouilles who did the cancelling. And actually, it wasn’t cancelled for the Alitos. Or for Jane and John Roberts, either. They’re still going. The reservation was cancelled for us. Just us.”
“The Roberts!? They weren’t even in on the reservation I made. And why just us?”
“So … according to Martha-Ann … Les Grenouilles has changed their policy, and it’s all because of that thing you guys did in the court last year, like I said. Remember where the six of you ruled that any business of any sort, anywhere, had the right to refuse service to anyone they didn’t want to serve?”
“You don’t mean the decision in favor of the Christian web designer who refused to do websites for gay weddings? Ginny, that was back in ‘23.”
“No, no. I mean the one from the last session, where you made it legal for any business to do it … deny service, I mean … even if it was for any reason, including … you know. You voted for it, Clarence. Six to three decision. Remember?”
“Last year? Maybe that was when I was sorting out our vacation plans. I spent half my time on the phone with Harlan (multi-billionaire Harlan Crow), making sure his Gulfstream would be available … if the yacht would be there when we arrived like he promised. You know … vacation details.”
“You do that during working hours?”
“Gin, you don’t seriously expect me to sit there and listen to all those stupid legal arguments, do you? Thank God for long robes and smart phones, I say.”
“So anywho, you majority guys ruled that any business could deny service to anyone they believe, you know, bears the Mark of Cain. Or even if it didn’t have anything to do with Cain or the Bible, but just because they don’t like … uh, you know.”
“And you’re saying that Les Grenouilles cancelled our reservations because .. “
“No, Poopsy. I’m saying that Martha-Ann Alito told me that Samuel told her to tell me to tell you that Les Grenouilles cancelled your reservations because … “
“Becuuuuz ... !?”
“Because Les Grenouilles doesn’t serve Black people anymore.”
(Clarence’s breath whistles through his clenched teeth.) “Les Grenouilles won’t serve Black people?”
“So … no. They don’t have to now because you guys made it okay for them not to. They can go back to the way things used to be. It’s like when you ruled against federal oversight on elections in Southern states, and like when you killed affirmative action in college admissions, and like when … “
“They can’t do that! Those rulings were to keep people like Obama from getting their way. Not me!!”
“Another thing, Clarence. You know all those libtard changes that did away with the old laws against race-mixing? That made it illegal for Black people to marry white people or have sex or even be seen together in public? What is it they call that?”
“Miscegenation, Ginny. They called it ‘miscegenation.’”
“So … according to Martha-Ann … Roberts has decided to take that Virginia case that would make that missile-gen-ation stuff illegal again.”
“When did he decide that! I had lunch with him, and he didn’t say anything about it?
“So … maybe he didn’t want to hurt your feelings, Clarence. Everybody knows how pouty you get when your feelings get hurt. “
“What are you getting at, Ginny?”
“Well, Honey, since we live in Virginia … and Martha-Ann says Samuel says that Virginia will almost surely win their case, what with all six of you voting for it, and all … maybe tonight we should do a little house-hunting north of the city. You know? Since we don’t have anything else to do.”