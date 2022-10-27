If I thought Raul Labrador was a nicer person, I might feel sorry for him. Seriously, what must it do to your self-esteem, your ego, your day, to have over 50 of the most respected, most prominent, most illustrious names in your own state party make such a public spectacle of not supporting you for the office you’re running for? If it were me, I’d probably make an angry statement—That’s just great, you ... you booger eaters! I’m gonna take my baloney back to Utah where they appreciate a feller like me!—then stomp off to my bedroom and not come out until after Christmas sometime.
For those who missed Labrador’s bad day, let us do some back-filling. The ex-Idaho legislator, ex-U.S. Representative, ex-candidate for Idaho Governor, and ex-chair of the Idaho GOP, who is running this time to be state Attorney General, is nothing if not a sniff-the-wind-and-follow-the-stink sort of politician. Said another way, when he takes a stance, no matter the issue, he already knows what you want to hear out of him. That’s not a tough trick to pull off, not when you’re running in a monotone place like Idaho. Somewhere less lop-sided—Colorado, for instance, or Michigan; some purplish environs where neither political approach is so dominant—he’d be whistling alternating tunes depending on which neighborhood he was campaigning in. But in Idaho? ... heck, all he has to do is check in with the puppeteers—the Idaho Freedom Foundation would likely be the first call every morning—to see what he should be talking about and what he should be saying about it. And what he’s been saying lately is that he intends to turn the A.G. office into the enforcement arm of the ugliest, most vindictive, most intellectually-deadened faction of the Idaho Republican Party.
Or, in other words, the Idaho Republican Party--at least, what it has been distilled down to now that all the moderation, thoughtfulness, good will and common sense have been boiled off.
Labrador first made it clear during the May primaries that whatever those RINO-bashing cannibals who have so relentlessly commandeered Idaho’s GOP are after, he will provide, including an endlessly juvenile attitude concerning any and all relationships between the federal government and our state, from health mandates to public lands, education policy to voting rights. It’s the Republican way now, don’t you know--to behave like snotty, sulking teenagers anytime an adult tries to lead the country.
This pugnacious approach to governance, where every disagreement is an existential threat, every divergence is an unforgivable insult, and every difference is grounds for a culture war, has been spreading like bathroom mold in Idaho since well before the Trump presidency. The John Birch bunch were slandering everyone who weren’t as stupid as them as far back as the 1950s. And with the creep of radical libertarian hoof-in-mouth out of Canyon County, the venomous Right has steadily gained an ever-more significant share of power.
But it has finally reached the point of NOPE! for a broad swath of the party’s elders. Apparently, the catalyst was the prospect of a grasping opportunist becoming the most prominent and influential lawman in the state, all while genuflecting to the IFF and promising, unashamedly, to corrupt the office by slavishly catering to the noxious fringe rather than defending the state and federal Constitutions.
Among the dozens of Republican veterans who have announced their support of Labrador’s opponent—Tom Arkoosh, remember that name when you enter the voting booth—are Jim Jones, Ben Ysura, Lori Otter, Gary Raney, Lydia Justice Edwards, Jerry Evans, Bill Cope, and Phil Batt. That would be, in order, an ex-Republican A.G., an ex-Republican Secretary of State, an ex-Republican Idaho First Lady, an ex-Republican Ada County Sheriff, an ex-Republican State Treasurer, an ex-Republican Superintendent of Education, an ex ... hey, hold on a darn minute here!
Wull, would you looky thar! I snuck my own name into the list, and I’m not an ex-Republican anything! I might be the farthest thing from an important and respected Idaho Republican as you could find without including farm animals in the search.
But in truth, it was no accident. I did it because I’ve been watching Idaho politics long enough to remember something like this happening before. In 1986, when Democrat Cecil Andrus (at the time, a popular ex-two-term Idaho Governor and highly regarded ex-Secretary of the Interior) decided to make a run for the Governor’s seat again, there arose a group within the GOP that so admired him, they openly supported him under the banner “Republicans For Andrus.” And that was against a Republican candidate (David Leroy) who wasn’t nearly as odious a bottom-feeder as Raul Labrador.
Andrus barely beat Leroy—less than 4000 votes made the difference—so the “Republicans for Andrus” ploy almost certainly helped him squeak through. “Cece” went on to win a fourth term— a record for Idaho—with nearly 70-percent of the vote, which means that by 1990, there was a significant slew of “Republicans for Andrus,” whether or not they had officially joined the club.
But I remember wondering at the time why it took that little maneuver to boost Andrus back into the Governor’s office. I mean, why should Idahoans have been influenced by a clutch of renegade Republicans when all they had to do was ask a Democrat in the first place? I, for one, would have happily advised them that Andrus was the man to vote for—as would any Democrat in the state—because we knew all along what a clearly superior leader he was.
And now, 36 years later, I am happy … indeed, eager! … to advise Republicans who to vote for in this Attorney General face-off, even if I have to sneak my name into their roster of discontented grandees to do it, as I—along with every Democrat in the state—have known all along what a clearly not-superior specimen Raul Labrador is.