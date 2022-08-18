BW_Dec3_BillCope.tif

The day after the FBI descended on Mar-A-Lago like a flock of gulls on a washed-up squid, I noticed something strange going on in the neighborhood. Everyone was putting out their trash bins like nothing had changed. Any other week, I wouldn’t have thought much about it, considering how Americans have been setting out the trash since ... well, I guess since the invention of garbage trucks. But in light of all that huffing and puffing from outraged Righties about how that FBI raid meant war — civil war! ... You know, where citizens of the same country take to slaughtering one another on the basis of who’s thinking differently from whom—I couldn’t help but wonder: How’re we gonna get our trash bins out when the war starts?

Or the lawns! Gad, some of these guys are so regular with their mowing routines, you could set your watch by the sound of Toros firing up. So, once the shooting commences, will we have to set up a schedule of some sort for when it’s “go” time and when we can get our yard work done? Like, a weekend chores truce? An irrigation day no-fire zone?

