The day after the FBI descended on Mar-A-Lago like a flock of gulls on a washed-up squid, I noticed something strange going on in the neighborhood. Everyone was putting out their trash bins like nothing had changed. Any other week, I wouldn’t have thought much about it, considering how Americans have been setting out the trash since ... well, I guess since the invention of garbage trucks. But in light of all that huffing and puffing from outraged Righties about how that FBI raid meant war — civil war! ... You know, where citizens of the same country take to slaughtering one another on the basis of who’s thinking differently from whom—I couldn’t help but wonder: How’re we gonna get our trash bins out when the war starts?
Or the lawns! Gad, some of these guys are so regular with their mowing routines, you could set your watch by the sound of Toros firing up. So, once the shooting commences, will we have to set up a schedule of some sort for when it’s “go” time and when we can get our yard work done? Like, a weekend chores truce? An irrigation day no-fire zone?
I’ll know from which neighbors’ places the bullets are coming. After all, everyone within firing range pretty much knows which way their neighbors’ political winds blow. Personally, I know where the regular old Idaho conservatives live, where the MAGA-ites call home, and even where the “Everyone-But-Me-Is-A-F%@#in’-RINO!” household is. And I’m sure it didn’t take them long to peg me as a Democrat. Seriously, you can tell a lot about a person by what sort of signs they stick in their front lawns in election years.
So when I hear the whistle of that first AR-15 round heading my way, I’ll have a pretty good idea from where it’s coming. Plus, I’ll know which houses I can crawl to on my belly for some back-up. Hey, I’m not the only libtard in this ‘hood. There are actually a surprising number of us for living in a state where the fringy freaks act like they’re the only tribe in town. And what would they expect us lefties to do? Just sit there like lumps while they turn our democracy into a piñata?
Honestly, though, before we get our own little Gettysburg going here in this corner of the American Dream, I think the rebs ought to sit down with us and discuss what we’re going to do about things like … oh, for instance … grocery runs. Or barbecuing out on the deck. Or when we can put up Halloween decorations without a sniper cutting us down. You know, all the regular stuff I seriously doubt the frothing patriot-types want to give up any more than we do.
And what about the kids? Take the guy who would be my first guess in a game of “Who’s Y’r Insurrectionist?”—he has three li’l ‘uns under the age of eight. Will they still get to play in the yard once the bullets start flying? And there’s a school nearby, so shouldn’t we agree to hold our fire while the students are coming and going? Really, just how damn important is this civil war to the Trumpy nuts? So crucial that the kids can’t bike down the street until they’ve wiped out every last one of us Marxist devils?
Tell you the truth, I get the feeling these civil warriors haven’t thought this through, even though they’ve been threatening us with it for years. The Mar-A-Lago business has brought it to a boil, yes, but the vision of turning America into a bloodbath has long been a dream passed from one empty skull to another like a strain of mental monkey pox. Take Timothy McVeigh. He was definitely a civil war booster, right? Racked up 168 innocents — including the day-care kids — even though he didn’t get one state to secede from the union to show for his efforts.
Oh, and remember that guy from about a year ago at one of those right-wing pep rallies over in Canyon County? I’m talking about the guy who asked the guest agitator “When do we get to use the guns?” Yeah, we have to assume he’s still around, him and his itchy little trigger finger, and plenty more like him, all pumped up on their infantile fantasy of unleashing video game mayhem on everyday life.
But I have to wonder if they’ve given any thought to exactly who they’d be looking at down the barrels of their Glocks. Would you absolutely have to be a Satan-worshipping, election-stealing pedophile to be on their kill list? Or would any ol’ Democrat do?
And what if it turns out their Aunt Kathy from Kuna is a progressive and she’s tickled pink Trump’s going to prison? Or their sister who went to the U of I and came back “woke.” Or their parents, who are so appalled by what kind of dimwit their little malcontent has turned into, they notify the FBI? See what I mean? I mean, if you’re absolutely convinced it’s time to start a civil war, you’d better be prepared for a whole lot of very uncivil outcomes.
Nah. On second thought, I doubt there’s going to be any civil war, not in any broad sense, and not in my neighborhood. For sure, there’ll be a bunch of “lone wolf” sociopaths lurking about, committing random murder on the basis of Trump’s lies. Maybe even a clot or two of pretend Seal teams plotting to terrorize elderly election workers. But that’s as far as it’ll go. Those “Lock and load!” sorts are, frankly, not smart enough to put together a real, big time, civil war. Think about it: They had weeks to strategize the 1/6 assault on Washington, and all they managed to accomplish was to put a couple-hundred cops through living hell just so they could defecate on a few desks. Civil warriors? ... pshaw! Just disgruntled punks, that’s all.