You there. Yes, you. Are you paying attention to what your legislature is up to? If not, there’s probably no point in me preaching how you should be paying attention, because if what they’re doing means so little to you that you have no idea what it is, you’re either a child, or you might as well be a child. Seriously, adults pay attention to where their leaders are leading them.
With that said, you adults are aware that some legislators are gnawing away at Idaho’s voting laws like flesh-eating parasites on an unprotected wound, right? But I’ll tell you about it anyway, in case some children are listening.
Mike Moyle (the House majority leader, no less) introduced a bill that would criminalize those Idahoans considerate enough to deliver ballots of incapacitated friends to the proper destination. Evidently, rather than wait for an actual instance of ballot tampering to surface, Moyle intends to make a preemptive strike on those Gem State hooligans who are just itching to tamper with a ballot.
Another bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Dorothy Moon and Senator Regina Bayer, would 1) eliminate same-day voter registration, 2) delegitimize student I.D.s as acceptable validation, and 3) strip Idahoans of the option to sign an affidavit rather than produce a photo I.D. It’s the affidavit thing that’s most personally galling to yours truly. I ask for one every time I vote. Be patient while I explain why.
See, for almost two decades, my polling place has made my voting duties as convenient to perform as it is possible to get. For starts, it’s a two-minute walk from my front door. And when I get there, it’s almost always a zip-in/zip-out procedure. Probably the longest I ever had to stand in line was five minutes. The only way voting could be easier for me is if the poll workers set up a voting booth in my kitchen and carried me to a padded stool on which to rest my sagging buns while I inked in the little ovals.
Then, you ask, with this most fundamental function of citizenship being so effortless that I would be the envy of 99% of the voting population world-wide, why would I do anything that would make it an itsy-bit more complicated for not only myself, but for those civic-minded poll workers who donate their time and presence to ensure the elections are running tip-top?
I do it because I insist on being considered innocent until proven guilty, that’s why. And the nearest I can get to achieving that stipulation is to leave my photo I.D. at home in my other pants and sign an affidavit on which I declare — with my word as my witness and on penalty of perjury — that I am who I say I am. It’s a puny gesture, I know. But it’s either that, or cave entirely to those control-obsessed cruds who would rather restrict voting than facilitate it. It is my way of letting them know that I do not, and never will, consider it my responsibility to prove I am who I say I am — not with a matter as elemental as voting — and that if they choose not to believe me, the burden is on them to provide any evidence or testimony that indicates I am not who I say I am. Got it?
In other words, I expect to be given the same consideration that any thief, murderer, or scummy scamming rapist ex-President would get in an American courtroom. I expect to be presumed innocent of the crime of voter fraud, up until which time an accuser can prove that I am undoubtedly guilty of it.
It hasn’t always been this way. I only started going the affidavit route after Idaho Republicans did what Idaho Republicans always do — i.e., close ranks with the most paranoid of their party bosses like hungry little piglets chasing after a nursing sow — and made it mandatory that voters produce a photo I.D. Before that, owing to Democrat’s decades-long efforts to make voting more user-friendly, there was real progress happening with the procedures: same-day registration, expanded access to absentee ballots, convenient early voting — all improvements that made it easier for more citizens to march in the democracy parade.
But Republicans, realizing that heavier voter participation often means good news for Democrats and bad news for them, are doing whatever they can to sabotage those advances. And that right there, kids, demonstrates all you need to know about the differences in the parties: Democrats have a strong enough faith in the collective wisdom of Americans, they encourage anyone and everyone to take part in the process of democracy, while the Republicans so fundamentally distrust their countrymen, they concoct every scheme imaginable to exclude as many as possible from that process. It’s a cowardly fear of a robust and inclusive democracy which they mask behind the specter of rampant voter fraud. But that fraud is just another trick within the orgy of lies that has become the very nature of the modern GOP. Truth is, whenever some dummy gets busted for submitting a dead mother’s ballot or trying to vote more than once, he usually turns out to be some Republican sad-sack too stupid to understand he won’t get away with it. (Not unless it’s another Republican that catches him, that is.)
Ultimately, the entire phony crusade to tighten the screws on voting rights is about retaining power for themselves, and depriving anyone other than them from sharing in it.
Incidentally, the part of the bill which would delegitimize student I.D.s? … As intended, it is certain to make voting even more problematic for that demographic least disposed to vote, as it is. Out of youthful cynicism, so many of them already think the system is rigged, and of course, they are right. And with power-lusting parasites like Moon, Bayer, and Moyle gnawing away at every vulnerability in our wounded democracy, it’s getting more rigged all the time.