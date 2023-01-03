BW_Dec3_BillCope.tif

The thought occurred to me, as I limbered up my fingers in preparation for 2023's prophesies, that maybe I oughta just retire this wondrous gift I have for prognosticating the future. “Put it out to pasture,” as we used to say down on the farm. Seriously, what could possibly happen in Idaho that you don't already know is coming?

Like — Nostril Bill predicts that in the coming year, another onslaught of absurdly-priced condominium hives will arise in downtown Boise … that Republicans in total control of the Idaho Legislature will pass one Idaho Freedom Foundation-authored bill after another … and that thousands of ultra-right nitwits will migrate to Idaho, further polluting the state political pool with paranoid delusions of drag queens forcing Critical Race Theory on every child with a library card.

