Phew, that was close. I was all set to write a column about how the sneaky dirty-tricks weenies down at the Idaho Freedom Foundation had finagled Idaho’s new anti-abortion law, but then I find out it wasn’t them at all. I guess I just assumed. They have their noses in most everything else going to crap in latter-day Idaho, so I figured they had to be behind this latest attempt to subjugate women back to the Middle Ages.
But nope. According to recent reporting by the Idaho Capital Sun, it was a new outfit in town. The “Idaho Family Policy Center.” Sounds impressive, doesn’t it? Like there’s a crackerjack team of psycho-socio-something-’r-others gathered around a big table somewhere, figuring out for Idahoans all the family stuff Idahoans can’t figure out for themselves.
But again, wrong. Seems the Idaho Family Policy Center (IFPC) is basically one paid guy with a few of the state’s more malicious characters hanging around as “incorporating members” just to make it look like they’re something more than just another religious-nut-scamming, donations grab. The founder, president, and afore-mentioned only paid guy is Blaine Conzatti, a recent arrival in Idaho —go figure — who seemingly came here for the sole purpose of starting what he started. I guess he must have been looking for some place he figured couldn’t get along without him, and Idaho was that place. Lucky us.
Lest we go any further thinking Mr. Conzatti must have worked his fingers to the bone coming up with that abortion bill, it should be noted that it’s little more than a copy/paste version of the one Texas passed last year. So, among other things we mustn’t give Conzatti credit for, being an original thinker is one of them.
The abortion bill wasn’t the only contribution Conzatti and his ersatz think tank made to grease Idaho’s backward slide. He also provided legislation which would have sent librarians to prison for letting minors check out “obscene materials” —here-after defined as anything that might help a confused teenager — and also the bill that would make it a felony to counsel minors struggling with gender identity. Those two efforts didn’t go far, I suspect only because they were cobbled together so poorly that legislative leaders decided they could not be enforced as written. But don’t for a moment doubt both bills will be back in future sessions. If we’ve learned anything about sex-obsessed, theocratic bullies— be they Taliban goons or our own evangelical brown shirts — they don’t ever stop pestering those they regard as less pious than themselves, especially when they’re getting paid to do it. Really, when did anyone ever give up a cushy gig lobbying hayseed politicians just because they got what they wanted?
So we can trust these bills are only the beginning of Mr. Conzatti’s meddling with Idaho’s moral stature. He actually admitted to the Idaho Capitol Sun that his long-term goal is “ … simply to make sure God’s word is applied consistently in every area of life, because there’s no neutrality here.”
He went on: “Think about how much better our policy would be if studied Christian pastors went to state legislatures to tell them what the Bible says about the issues.” Also: “We have to decide as a society whether we will rely on man’s wisdom or God’s wisdom as we pass laws and create more policy. Man’s wisdom leads to mob justice, whereas God’s wisdom leads to flourishing … social stability … individuals reaching their highest potential.”
And finishing up: “We really do have to choose. It’s Christ or chaos.”
Friends, if you didn’t feel a shiver of dread shimmy up your spine upon hearing these intentions expressed — and quite blatantly — by a man who has already demonstrated that Idaho leaders are listening to him, the only explanation has to be that you’re as stupid as he is.
Okay then, setting aside the reality that for centuries and centuries, men of Mr. Conzatti’s faith, commitment — along with a murderous scorn for anyone not of his faith and commitment — have generated more chaos in the form of religious wars, indigenous genocides, slavery, abuse of children, repression of women, and general suppression of freedom than anything and everything else, combined, with the possible exception of plagues, earthquakes, tsunamis and equally disastrous “Acts of God” …
… and setting aside the reality that Biblical social policy is as slippery as only a millennium of Catholic editorial control, another 500 years of Protestant revisionism, plus the unholy union of religious dogma with economic exploitation could make it …
… and setting aside the reality that many of the slimiest creeps in the history of the America’s last century or two have been “studied Christian pastors” who either couldn’t keep their hands off kids, their genitals in their pants, or their ministries solvent without the abject ignorance of the most gullible specimens on the planet …
… this observer would love to know whose denomination gets to sit in the teacher’s chair when it comes time to school Idaho’s policy makers on “God’s wisdom.” How will that work? Do the Baptists get a day, then the Lutherans, then the Unitarians? And when those “studied Christian pastors” start dictating the Idaho agenda, how will we know whose gospel they have been studying? The Pope’s? Jerry Falwell’s? Joel Osteen’s?
And one last thing: How is it that the very demagogues and false prophets responsible for fomenting the worst chaos America has experienced since the surrender at Appomattox — people whose only noticeable achievement has been to rouse a rabble of illiterate ignorami to a boil with a steady barrage of lies both political and religious — have wormed their way into a position to counsel anyone, let alone public officials, on the perils of “mob justice?”
Let us pray that Mr. Conzatti, given the damage he’s already done to Idaho in such a short time, has already reached his “highest potential.”