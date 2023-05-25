Around this time of year, I like to write graduation speeches. I try to make them inspiring, hilarious, loaded with enough wisdom and indispensable advice that even the 2.0 GPA students feel great about themselves. Then I let it be known that should any college or university need a last-minute stand-in because a first-choice famous person cancelled—for whatever reason: a sudden case of the shivering fits, detained by Russians for spying, lost in the Denver airport, etc.—I was prepared to take the podium.
Sadly, the call never came. However, I’ve been blessed with editors not overly-picky about what I submitted as op-ed material, so every one of my speeches was published. (I like to imagine there are graduates who read them and thought, "Dang! We could have had this, instead of Oprah droning on about ... what was it? ... oh, yeah ... ‘follow your dreams.’ Pffft!”)
So as you've probably guessed, once again I have a speech and no place to speak it. Ergo, I give you Cope's Annual Substitute Speaker Graduation Address, Version: Class of '23.
*** Thank you, dear soon-to-be recent graduates, for inviting me to address your commencement. What a pleasure it is to be among so many hopeful, vibrant, young woke people as yourselves. And yes, by virtue of having made it all the way to the cap and gown, you are woke. Some are more woke than others, of course. That's always the way it is; woke people are like snowflakes and shelter dogs. No two are alike.
Many of you, no doubt, will resent being accused of woke. I don’t care. If you come from Republican roots and consider yourself conservative, I don't care. I don't care that you're outraged at being called woke even if you—much like the entire American Right—struggle to define what woke is.
Well, I do know what woke is and I congratulate you for getting it, no matter the amount. Some of you got a boatload of it, while others, a spritz or two, only. But even if you're some Ron DeSantis-loving Rambo, rarin’ to replug the breach between the rowdy rabble of diversity and your precious sense of cultural superiority, by virtue of the fact that you’re sitting here before me with a tassel in your face says you have received a measure of woke.
Given that I'm saying this here in the ivied halls of academia, you’re probably thinking I equate woke with education level. Well ... sorta. Learning stuff is indispensable to being woke, absolutely. But woke-icity goes far beyond the separate, disparate bits of informational flotsam bobbing around in your brain juice like garbanzo beans in a bowl of minestrone. Woke is the casserole you bake with those niblets—the matrix of all the educational viscera crammed between your ears—the song you sing when all the seemingly trivial notes fit together. And, of course, that can happen without ever stepping foot on a college campus.
Still, it’s clear to me that the more formally educated you are, the more likely it is that you’ve picked up a woke merit badge or two along the way, and I can provide evidence. Consider this: A striking majority of you will be voting Democrat in the future.
Mercy! I can see steam blowing out of young Tory ears from way up here. The budding red-staters in the audience are all ahuff and apuff. Vote Democrat? How dare he?!
But I'm merely passing on what is already well-known, that the portion of degree holders who vote Democrat has been increasing for decades, and is steadily approaching 60-percent of the demographic your fresh faces will be a part of by the end of this day.
And why do you suppose this is? How is it that the more information you have in your mind's grasp—the more social science and history and the arts ... the more communications and economics and education theory and pre-med and law ... any and all of the multitude of disciplines you have been packing into your mental resumes—the more likely your views will tend to the generous, the forgiving, the curious, all those bleeding-heart values?
I say the more you know, the more you comprehend. And the more you comprehend, the easier it is to relate to—perhaps even sympathize with—anyone and everything outside your sphere of good fortune. Obviously, an accidental dose of woke is not going to tip either the really staunch Republicans, or the really stupid ones. But for those not yet cemented into your parents’ political mold, this accumulated knowledge has verifiable potential to convert you into that thing Republicans fear so strongly they dare not use the traditional word for it anymore. As the portion of educated people in our society grows, the less that word functions as they intend it to—as an insult.
So they’ve adopted a replacement, a taunt designed to ridicule the smart for being smart, the kind for being kind. Woke is no more than a re-purposed smear in the ages-old quarrel between political poles. The Right needs it, “woke”—complete with its undertone of racial mockery—because the old slur no longer stings. Turns out, their political opposites don’t mind being called—indeed, have grown proud to be called—"liberal."
Then that's all woke is, see? ... a substitute for something that's been around since ... well, I imagine since whenever some Homo sapiens became sapient enough to relish the diversity life offered, and others came to resent them for it.
In closing, let us dream of a day when even our most MAGA-addled class brothers and sisters might embrace this glimmer of woke within their smoggy minds and realize what the majority of you already know: that learning things … true things … is never something to fear. That in fact, expanding what we know, in every direction and sense, is the only road into the future we can trust.