I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t. I always assumed I’d know exactly what should be done with him when the time came — as I never gave up hope it would — but now that his immunity bubble is so near to popping? ... I just don’t know.
I know what ought to happen to the bastard. Public trial, imprisonment, abject humiliation, eternal disgrace, all served with a garnish of impoverishment, just to assure he (or his rotten kids) can’t buy their way out of jail early — that’s what he deserves, and every decent American knows it.
But there are other things to consider. Specifically, the indecent Americans who, thanks to him, we now know there are a lot more of than we ever would have believed seven years ago. Agreed, they’re not all Proud Boy thugs or Oath Keeper goons, Boogaloo punks or QAnon loons or Three-Percent blowhards. But there are certainly enough identifying with those gangs it’s not hard to imagine that, with a hefty enough provocation — their make-believe strongman sent to prison for sedition, witness tampering, incitement to create a riot, and/or conspiracy should be provocation enough — they could do some real damage. Look what they managed to accomplish on Jan. 6, goaded on by nothing more than a transparent lie and an average IQ somewhere south of pot-bellied pig.
As to all the Maga-ers who aren’t out trying to start a race war, be assured that if he gets what’s coming to him, we’ll be listening to them howl for the rest of our lives. They will be out for revenge, the Republicans, leveling whatever feverish charges they can dream up, holding contentious hearings and conducting fruitless investigations, all in the effort to concoct a myth that Democrats are every bit as nasty as themselves.
But then, on the Truth and Justice side of the question, there is the A) “No one is above the law” argument, the B) “If he isn’t punished, someone else will surely try the same thing” argument, and C) the “Letting that swine off the hook would confirm all the suspicions and fears of those who insist that the American justice system is a cruel travesty” argument. All three points are valid, of course, but misguided in the implication it was ever much better. American prisons are bloated with people whose offenses are miniscule next to those he so blatantly committed, and most of us have already had to swallow the bitter pill that a certain variety of people — notably, the white ones with all the money — are, if not precisely “above the law,” then skipping blithely over the surface.
As to the prospect of someone trying to repeat the coup attempt if he isn’t held accountable, given the sort of sociopathic Neanderthals the modern Republican party is breeding, it’s almost a certainty that someone will try it again. When did idiots ever learn from the downfall of other idiots?
So then, if I were doing the deciding, would I unleash my inner Al Gore and concede the satisfaction of seeing him perp-walked into a federal prison, all for the sake of keeping peace and a semblance of unity in the country? Or would I, in my best Liz Cheney voice, insist that this hideous crime—and it really was a hideous crime, you know; if you’ve begun to doubt it, just think back to how you felt that day while you watched a savage mob of ignorant bully trash act out their congenital stupidity on the very seat, symbol and center of “We, the People”—simply must not go unpunished?
(Shrug) … All I know for sure is that we need to do whatever it takes to get that malignant clot out of our national consciousness. Since that summer day in 2015— the day his blubberous butt came oozing down the escalator to announce his candidacy — he has commanded our attentions like a gaping wound from which we couldn’t avert our eyes. I’m confident I speak for legions when I say it’s been the worst seven years in my life. I have even found myself muttering, more than once, the sentiment I’m glad Mom and Dad aren’t around to see this, and the thought stuns me that I am relieved my folks died before having to suffer the endless aggravation of living in an America turned so foul by him and his stunted disciples.
So I suppose my answer regarding his prosecution — or not — would have to be whatever flushes him out of our experience the quickest. He has dominated our horizons for much too long, and were he to be put on trial, I fear it would suit his purposes more than it would satisfy our hunger to see him get is comeuppance. He might even consider it a greater opportunity than his actual presidency. It would drag on for years, the pre-trail, the trail, the post trail appeals, the press conferences, the continuing rallies, and what a center stage it would be for him, complaining endlessly about how unfairly he’s being treated, how his oppression is the most egregious in all of history. And throughout the ordeal, he would be urging his loyal dopes to “fight like hell,” all while skimming them for millions upon millions, ostensibly going to legal fees for attorneys that never get paid.
On the other hand, were he not to be prosecuted, I propose what is already happening would proceed—a gradual, if noisy, fade into irrelevance. He would continue to make the biggest splash his deteriorating brain could devise, but to lesser and lesser effect as even the most stupid of Republicans, one by one, realize he doesn’t matter anymore. And if I am right about this, I suspect that slow descent into utter inconsequence might be the most horrifying fate he could envision for himself, worse than any prison term could provide. To be, at last, as meaningless a man as his empty life prepared him to be.