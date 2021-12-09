It is vital that we stop encouraging men with beards to enter college engineering programs, med schools and the field of law. Since the ICM movement (Involuntary Celibates Matter) took hold, men with beards have become more anti-social, groundlessly self-important, and toxic than men need to be. For the sake of a greater society, let us get men with beards out of higher education and professional training, in general. It is not natural that men with beards keep company with college grads. Period.
Oh, did my opinion offend you? Hey, don’t take it personally. I’m just spewing it out to get attention — hopefully followed by approval, applause, and a fat speaker’s fee. Keep in mind, the audience I’m going for is the anti-men with beards crowd, and that’s how this works, see? In a world where bladders of leaking intestinal gas (e.g., Tucker Carlson) command mucho attention, if you want to be noticed, you have to pull what I call “a Quint.” Like in Jaws? You scrape those fingernails across the blackboard until everyone shuts up and listens, no matter how disgusted they are.
Seriously, for any wannabe opinion trend-setter to stand out in this briar patch of twisted perceptions, stunted intellects, and insane conspiracy theories, he has to jangle some nerves … slaughter a few sacred cows … tip over a few outhouses. Whatever it takes.
Take that Boise State poli-sci guy, Scott Yenor. He’s done one bang-up job of enraging at least half the population here-abouts by demeaning feminists, working women, childless women, accomplished women — essentially, any woman with aspirations of being more than a contented broodmare. Remember that name — Scott Yenor. We’ll be hearing it a lot more in the following months, trust me. Mr. Yenor has proven himself more than capable of getting some big-time recognition. Why, he’s already been interviewed by T. “Butterball” Carlson, investigated mythical indoctrination in Idaho public schools (at the behest of Janice “Crazy McGeachin” McGeachin), and gained the backing of the sneakiest batch of conniving bastards to ever carpet-bag their way into our state’s governance, the Idaho Freedom Foundation. And it wouldn’t surprise me if there are more Fox News appearances in the works, lecture tours to all the usual CPAC-ish circle-jerks, and a hefty book deal, in which alt-right image spinners pre-order thousands of copies to make it appear America is ready for his message. So how’s a drab, mediocre thinker who’s spent the last 20 years teaching at a school known far more for its football team than its academics going to get that level of rightwing mojo working by preaching anything that makes sense? Huh?
Instead, Yenor is pushing some dopey gunk about how a nation is great only if its families are great. And a family can’t be great as long as the little missus is gallivanting around, pretending that being self-sufficient and competent makes her happy. Yenor insists that success in the workplace does not make women happy — that, to the contrary, it makes them “more medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome than women need to be.” (I should tell you, after examining closely the Yenor argument, I have found no hint of self-awareness that his unpleasant experiences with women may have more to do with coming across him than it does any of their life choices.)
Yenor does not deny he would prefer America reverted to a male-dominated hierarchy, that being the only way we can become great again. But what, in Yenor’s view, is “great?” Great like Afghanistan and Iran, perhaps? … superb examples of what you get when men rule all the roosts and women behave as small-minded, insecure males demand they do. Or great like Germany and Italy, circa 1935: more examples of how great a nation can get when men aren’t tripping over some damn independent woman, right?
But let’s face it, the professor’s position on how women should let men do all the mastering isn’t the real issue here. A lot of men have those same sentiments — more, I fear, than we want to know — only they aren’t intrepid (or stupid) enough to speak at national conventions, exposing their dumb misogyny for the whole YouTube-viewing world to see.
Scott Yenor, on the other hand, has no qualms whatsoever about exposing his dumb misogyny, particularly to those who would contribute to the self-promotion of Scott Yenor. I expect him to ramp it up in future performances because you don’t stay on top in that game by rerunning the same sermon over and over. (That’s why, over a 30-year span in the rabid-right zeitgeist, Democrats have gone from being easily-duped dumbos, to being certifiably insane, to being Satan-worshipping pedophiles who eat baby parts. It’s called “inflation,” duh!)
But does any of this mean that Yenor truly believes his fatuous dribble is going to change anything? That, outside the coocoo bird echo chamber, any serious, thinking adults will actually be persuaded to launch a crusade to turn back the clock on women’s place in society?
Nah. Yenor may be stupid, but he’s no idiot. Unless he has never … not in his whole life … spent more than a few fleeting moments in the company of any woman smart enough to stay far, far away from a man like him, he has certainly accepted the reality that once Jeannie is out of the bottle — and Susan, and Betty, and Gloria, Amelia, Eleanor, Hillary, Ruth, Michelle, et al — she ain’t going back in.
No, Yenor’s shtick is nothing more than performance art — only without any talent, originality, or art. Think of it as an old carnival freak show, with social media playing the barker, and YouTube providing the tent. For the lowly price of upping his view count, you, too, can enter and see the geek regurgitate the most shocking ideas.
Now excuse me. I have my own nest to feather. Currently, I am insisting we get those men with beards back into the singles bars and bowling leagues where they belong. (wink wink)