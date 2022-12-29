There’s something we need to discuss before this year flips into next year and we forget what we’ve all just come through. It has to do with those incessant campaign ads. We’ve talked about them before, but there’s something more I have to say about them, and if I don’t get it said, I might grind my teeth down to nubbins, I swear.
Ah, I can hear a collective groan. Cope! Would you drop it? We can finally sleep without visions of Scott Bedke and Raul Labrador dancing in our heads, and here you are, dragging us right back in!
Relax. I’m not going to rerun campaign ads. And believe me, I will waste as little ink as possible with words like “Mike Crapo,” or “Brad Little.” I’m as sick of those names — not to mention the faces that go with them — as you are. This has to do with something that’s been around far longer than Crapo or Little or Labrador or Bedke or any of those pests. This has to do with ... (wait for it) ... “The Idaho Way.”
Yes, The Idaho Way. How often did you hear that phrase over the past ten months? “That’s not The Idaho Way.” “We need to do things ‘The Idaho Way.’” Blah blah blah.
And believe me, this isn’t the first campaign year where every politician running for something ... uh, correction ... every Republican politician running for something ... droned on about how he, and not the other guy, was the true disciple of The Idaho Way. “I believe in The Idaho Way, and my opponent doesn’t!”
Truth is, it’s been central to the conservative shtick for at least as long as I’ve been paying attention to politics, and it’s always uttered so reverentially, piously, as if there were no further explanation necessary — that all true Idahoans know exactly what they mean by “The Idaho Way.”
Now I do admit, at one time I absolutely felt that, indeed, there was such a thing as The Idaho Way, though I’ve never had a clear understanding of what it amounted to. Did it have anything to do with all our buckeroo wranglers in their cowboy boots and shiny belt buckles? And if so, didn’t that make The Idaho Way simply a knock-off of The Texas Way? Only with spuds instead of longhorns?
Later, I inferred The Idaho Way as having something to do with freedom and liberty and doing what you want without anyone telling you you can’t. Yet when I moved to Ohio, every Ohioan I met felt the same way, whether they identified as liberal or conservative. So we’re certainly not alone in thinking liberty is swell, and that being free is way better than being not free. In fact, I suspect about the only thing all Americans agree on is: You’re not the boss of me!
Then is it that Idaho has all these grand mountains and crystalline lakes and groovy places like the Craters of the Moon? Nah. I spent time in a traveling band that hit every corner of America, and let me tell you, mountains and lakes and groovy geography are everywhere. Maybe not everything in one state. Like Florida doesn’t have a decent knoll, let alone a grand mountain. And the closest thing they have to the Craters of the Moon is a gravel pit outside Tallahassee. But they make up for it by having a gulf, a sea, and an ocean!
So are Idahoans friendlier? More giving? More inclined to help their neighbors? Are Idahoans just nicer than other Americans? Not from what I’ve seen. I’d have to say the ratio of friendly, generous, nice people to the unfriendly, ungenerous jerks is about the same wherever you are.
Nope, I spent all those years traveling, wondering what it was about Idaho that was so different, so unique, so wondrous, that we had our own way. The Idaho Way. Then I came back to Idaho, and for the last 40 years, have listened to Republican slicks crowing about how they were the best choice to defend that thing which no one even bothered to explain, or why it needed defending.
And then, just a few weeks ago, it hit me, finally. I was driving into Boise for the first time since pre-pandemic, wrestling with a traffic flow that over time has gotten nothing but worse, no matter how many lanes they widen the freeway with ... then straining to recognize the street I was aiming for amidst all the changes that have wiped all my familiar landmarks off the city map ... and suddenly I knew what The Idaho Way is. Or had been, back when I actually believed there was a The Idaho Way.
It was why, whenever anyone from Ohio (or Kentucky, or Florida, or Texas, or China, or Andromeda, or wherever) asked me what Idaho was like — which happened often because as it turned out, I was the first Idahoan most of them had ever met — my opening talking point was always, “Well, there’s less people in the whole state than live in that city you grew up in.”
Yes, that was the thing in which I held the most pride for Idaho. What I boasted about to the curious. What made me look forward to returning home 40 years ago: There were no people here. Not enough to matter much, at any rate. It was “The Idaho Way” for me, and I suspect for many others — that the least remarkable thing about Idaho were Idahoans. And because there were so few of us, we hadn’t yet managed to foul the rest of it up. Much.
Boy, did we blow that, huh? We’d a been better off telling the rest of the world what a dung heap Idaho is. But then, maybe that’s what those Republican pols actually believe The Idaho Way is: “If it’s just sitting there looking pretty, it ain’t doing us any good!”