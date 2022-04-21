“The most insurmountable symptom of being stupid is the inherent inability to recognize the condition, especially in oneself. So let us not waste energy telling stupid people they are being stupid, as they have not the capacity to comprehend why we’d ever say such a thing.”—from The Society For Making People Better Handbook
When Ammon Bundy wins the governor’s race, what do you suppose his Inaugural Ball will look like? Will it be black tie, as such events often are? And if so, will the Governor-Elect comply without making a big fuss about it? … or shatter another glass door in his attempts to gain access to the ballroom?
We assume there will be dancing, so what preference does the new governor have as to the sort of music? And if he doesn’t get his way, will his retinue scream threats at the musicians and put their home addresses online?
AR-15s on the dance floor? Heh, just try to stop ‘em, Antifa!
Oh, and will the hat stay on all evening? Might as well ask: “Does a Bundy crap in a federal wildlife refuge?”
Okay, enough idle speculation. Not that the likely victor is significantly better, but I think we can rest easily knowing Ammon Bundy is not going to be elected Governor of Idaho. What’s more, I’m convinced that Bundy knows it, too. That’s not what his campaign is about, to end up elected. I’ll get back to that, but first …
Did it surprise anyone to learn that Bundy got caught siphoning cash out of his campaign and funneling it into his own pockets?
Nah, I didn’t think it would. To those who already recognize Bundy for the douchiest-possible imitation of a latter-day Patrick Henry —”Give me liberty or give me death!” … that Patrick Henry — the report that he was diverting campaign donations to his personal use likely came as just another item on that long and growing list “All the Reasons Ammon Bundy is a Bum.”
And to those who would follow Bundy into hell — or in lieu of an actual hell, into a St. Luke’s hospital, the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, or a closed legislative session, all for the sake of raising hell — I’m sure his fundamental lawlessness and lack of any hint of communal morality are just more proof he’s a rebel. A renegade. One non-complying maverick dude who does what he damn well pleases like any white feller oughta be free to do in spite of what it does to anyone else.
So nope, while thoughtful Idahoans have Bundy pegged for a bullying punk, the “Ammon’s Army” mob will go to their graves thinking he’s a crusading hero. Brings to mind David Duke, remember him? Duke was Grand Klacker (or some such thing) of one of the Ku Klux Klan factions as far back as 1976, and actually ran for U.S. President in 1988. From then on, he was running for everything that came along: Senator from Louisiana, governor. I started wondering how a rancid armpit like Duke could think his chances of winning a major race were viable enough to subject himself to the trials and tribulations of a political campaign. But then it hit me: He did not think he had any viable chance. He knew all along he would never swing any significant number of voters, even in Louisiana. He knew he would lose, over and over, by numbers that would embarrass a legitimate candidate.
But he also knew there was an endless supply of brainless goobers around who’d provide a steady enough revenue stream that he’d never have to find an honest job, as long as he kept running for something. He was living off the stupidity of his fellow rancid armpits.
Which is exactly why I think Bundy picked himself up by his shallow roots in Nevada and transplanted himself in Idaho. I suspect he planned on running for office before he ever got here, but not the legislature, not a school board or a city council seat. He couldn’t pull down substantial cash campaigning for pissant municipal positions, now could he?
However, it’s not just that Idaho — with its governing class already packed with specimens ranging from the merely ridiculous to the certifiably fascist — naturally attracts a parasite like Ammon Bundy. True, Idaho has always had more than her fair share of absurd human beings passing themselves off as serious contenders, and many more are oozing into the state like a raging venereal epidemic.
But where else would Bundy have gone? His hillbilly schtick wouldn’t work anywhere with a news media responsible enough to call a bum a bum. Can you imagine him getting a fraction of the attention he’s gotten here in any Intermountain West state except Idaho? Even in his home state, the name “Bundy” wouldn’t raise an eyebrow anywhere but in the barren north.
As to why he changed affiliations, dropping off the Republican primary ticket and establishing himself as an independent, it’s simple. As a Republican, he was at least third from the top on the “Who’s Going To Win” scale. He knew both Blahsy Little and Shrieky McGeachin would beat him, at which point his campaign dries up and he has to beg for money based solely on his good looks, charming ways, and arrest record.
But as an independent? Why, he can solicit all summer long, right up until November, at which point he can announce a run for something in the 2024 election.
And as to those who would keep him in donations despite his inevitable losses —not to mention that he’s a fraud and an oaf — I refer you to the opening paragraph of this opinion. It’s something I wrote a decade ago or more, well before I ever heard of Ammon Bundy or the Dunning-Kruger Effect. Essentially, it’s just a snottier way of saying “You can’t fix stupid.”