Tell me, did I dream this, or did I actually read how one of our geniuses in the Idaho Legislature tried to make it illegal to inoculate people with any vaccine derived from mRNA technology? Like, for instance, the one that just saved millions of us from a miserable death by COVID.
But before we wade into that, I have a little test for you. See if you can tell which sentence was written by me and which came from that artificial intelligence bug everybody's so worried about. That ChatGPT thing.
Example one: "The 2023 session of the Idaho Legislature has turned out to be every bit as preposterous as it was expected to be.”
Example two: “The 2023 session of the Idaho Legislature has turned out to be every bit as ludicrous as it was forecasted to be.”
So what do you think? Who would be more inclined to say “preposterous” instead of “ludicrous” — me or a computer app?
Hah! Just messing with ya’. I wrote them both. I haven’t even figured out Speilcheek yet, and you think I could work an AI program? All I know about artificial intelligence is that a lot of writers — not to mention composers, graphic artists, lawyers and most anyone who believed they had a skill that couldn't possibly be replaced by a machine — are freaked out at the prospect of being replaced by a machine.
Frankly, I wouldn't mind seeing AI take over some jobs that seem to be dominated by the least competent brains on the block. And with that said, let us return to the 2023 Idaho Legislature.
Consider this: The compensation for Idaho legislators is $18,875 a year, which, for them, runs from the first week of January to whenever they manage to get enough crap done to make it look like they got some crap done. It’s generally from between 70 to 100 days. There are 105 members — two representatives and one senator from each of 35 legislative districts. Sooooo, that comes out to — (as I wind up my trusty Farmers and Merchants Bank complimentary calculator) — 105 legislators X $18,875 base pay = $1,981,875. Just shy of two million bucks, but that's just for starts.
They also get a living allowance. If their district is within 50 miles of the Capitol, it's $71 a day. For those from beyond the 50-mile radius, it's $139. For our purposes, let's say there are 35 legislators from within the 50-mile range and 70 from outside it. (That’s a guess-timate, yes, but given the population density of Ada and Canyon counties, I doubt it's far off the actual number.) As a typical session, I’ve picked 80 days. Multiplying 80 days by the number of legislators, then by their per diem allowances, we get $977,200 — another million.
And remember, whatever the legislators pull in doesn’t include whatever it costs to pay legislative staff, the utilities that keep a huge concrete and rock building livable during January, February and March, the Capitol employees who are there only because the legislature is in session, the state troopers to keep them safe from the guns they make it so easy for gun nuts to carry, and probably dozens of other expenditures we never hear about.
So taxpayers put out something well north of $3-mil, year after year, so these birds can winter in Boise and harass, bedevil, intimidate and threaten librarians, drag queens, medical workers, Medicaid recipients, trans kids, trans kids' parents, public school teachers, public schools, pregnant women, women who might die from being pregnant, doctors who treat pregnant women, anyone who might cross a state line with a pregnant woman in the car, Idahoans who vote absentee, Idahoans who vote using student IDs, Idahoans who vote by signing affidavits, Idahoans who give citizens a bigger voice by getting initiatives on the ballot, Idahoans who consider it absurd to allow "militias" of genetically-dubious hillbilly material to parade about town with loaded firearms, and — yes! —anyone who might be called upon to administer an mRNA-derivative vaccine. (Nope, I didn't dream it.)
In contrast, for a modest subscription fee — research indicates it's in the $20-a-month range — we could replace that whole silly sideshow with ChatGPT and get a hell of a lot less insane nonsense that passes for legislation in Idaho for a hell of a lot less money. Plus, the AI could work 'round the clock, seven days a week, without cluttering up Boise hotels and bars with goobers from places like Athol, Challis and Caldwell.
How would it work? Okay, we may have to spring for a couple of high school nerds to handle the logistics. But I picture something like this: Every January, instead of playing host to the horde of meddlesome Harpies from Hooterville infesting the Capitol dome, regular citizens could submit proposed legislation. For example, "ChatGPT, produce a reasonable revision of the state's property tax code." Or, "ChatGPT, compile a workable solution to the issue of driver’s licenses for undocumented workers."
No doubt, some of you are thinking: Yeah, but what about representation? Should we really put a computer program in control of the democratic process?
Ah, but everyone could still take part, you see. Smart people would submit smart proposals to ChatGPT, and stupid people would undoubtedly continue proposing stupid stuff. Is that so different from how things work now? Only, this way, we'd be certain there was some measure of intelligence involved. And which would you trust more? … Artificial intelligence? Or organic idiocy?
Oh, and about the attempt to outlaw mRNA-derived vaccines — as of this writing I have no way of knowing whether it will pass, fail, or even be seriously considered. But the very fact that Idaho’s boss party can bequeath us with a legislator infinitely stupid enough to conjure up such blithering lunacy indicates there is a serious glitch in the State of Gems. And people that dumb aren't going to fix themselves, are they?