"Can't believe Johnson now wants taxpayers to help old people with their health care. What about all the geezers who didn't get any help? Not fair, that's what I say. People should pay for their own bad health, like my Pa did. This ‘Medicare’ can kiss my a**!" —Chuck Scratchit V, 1965

"So FDR wants to take money out o' men's paychecks ever’ week, then give it back to 'em bit by bit when they retire? That's plumb loco. Workers ought be setting aside something for old age, themselves. I did it. Pappy did it, and his pappy, too, all the way back to Adam. If'n these whippersnappers don't have the gumption to save for their own retirement, maybe they ought not retire in the first place! Ain't fair, I tell ya'. This 'Social Security' can kiss my hienie!" —Charley E. Scratchit IV, 1935

