...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat wave will bring record temperatures
through early September. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees
above the normal temperatures for this time of year.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
"Can't believe Johnson now wants taxpayers to help old people with their health care. What about all the geezers who didn't get any help? Not fair, that's what I say. People should pay for their own bad health, like my Pa did. This ‘Medicare’ can kiss my a**!" —Chuck Scratchit V, 1965
"So FDR wants to take money out o' men's paychecks ever’ week, then give it back to 'em bit by bit when they retire? That's plumb loco. Workers ought be setting aside something for old age, themselves. I did it. Pappy did it, and his pappy, too, all the way back to Adam. If'n these whippersnappers don't have the gumption to save for their own retirement, maybe they ought not retire in the first place! Ain't fair, I tell ya'. This 'Social Security' can kiss my hienie!" —Charley E. Scratchit IV, 1935
"Phooey to those unions! I work my whole life without some union negotiatin’ my wages an' working conditions an' such, and them shavers what want t' join one now oughta be negotiatin' f'r themselves! If I didn't get help, neither should they. Not a bit fair. This ‘collective bargaining' can kiss my fanny!"—C. E. Scratchit III, 1900
“Ain’t th’ war bad enough? Now Abe wantsa go setting all them slaves free! Wha's that say to all the slaves what din't get set free? Gen'rations ‘pon gen’ration of slaves slaved all their lives without ever once getting set free. Just tain't fair to them how Lincoln’s setting free the ones what ain’t died yet’. That 'Emancipation Proclamation' can kiss my bum!"—Chas E. Scratchit, Jr., 1863
"It's irresponsible, I tell you, insisting we can govern ourselves without a king. Pshaw! Why, those up-start 'revolutionaries' should be horse-whipped just for suggesting it. Kings have been here since ... well, I suppose since Adam, and now these colonial malcontents think they can get along without one. And what's it going to say to all the rubble-scrubble in France and Spain and, yes, even in England, who never got to govern themselves without a king? It's most unfair! This 'Declaration of Independence' can kiss my arse!"—Charles Edwin Scratchit, Esq., 1776
Okay, enough of the Scratchit clan. And do forgive my attempt to voice them with what I imagine to be the vernacular of their respective eras. I only took the liberty to speak for them because, as familiar as their arguments may sound to you at present, the Scratchits aren't real. I made them up, Charles and his progeny, to make a point. And by now, I'm confident my astute readers have understood which point I'm aiming to make.
However, for my less-astute readers, it is about the collective screech coming from Republicans over the President’s action to cancel significant portions of the debts so many young Americans have accrued to get through college. The central argument appears to be they consider it "unfair" that the current crop should enjoy such munificence when graduates from prior generations managed to pay off their loans without it.
The simple, and obvious, response to such dullness is the current crop—roughly, those in the last two generations who were so careless as to not be born into wealth—has been burdened to an extent never seen before, and for a snakes’ nest of inter-related reasons. Much of that debt keeps growing because earnings have not even remotely kept pace with the ballooning cost of a higher education. And the steady rise in education costs is in no small part due to the efforts of privatization enthusiasts to starve educational institutions by shifting funding from the states to the students, then unleashing voracious lending entities to feed like vampires on those students who have no choices but to either borrow, or discontinue the advanced education they grew up being told was crucial for their success.
Mix into this unholy snarl how the same profit-above-all-else philosophy that enabled predatory lending while hamstringing publicly-owned schools has also allowed private, on-line, ersatz "universities" to pass themselves off as a less painful opportunity to earn degrees—degrees which have turned out to be virtually worthless—and you get to where we are today: tens of millions of young people struggling to shift into the American Dream with a college degree they were told they absolutely had to have if they wanted to get ahead, along with a metastasizing debt that will, for decades to come, prohibit them from getting ahead.
And who is responsible for this Mobius mess of desperation? What sort of devious mind would have thought to turn the ambitions of kids wishing to better themselves with the knowledge and expertise the modern world cannot exist without, into a bottomless mire of indebtedness?
Yeah, the exact same people who are now screaming the loudest about how "unfair" it is that Biden is providing these ensnared youngsters some relief. The howlers go by many names, but you can usually find them all congregating under the tent tagged "Republican."
To be sure, there are some Democrats objecting to Biden's move, but for the most part, their objection is that he didn't go far enough—that he should have made the forgiveness limit higher, if not total.
But before those Dems get so far off-board with their protestations that they do political damage to the boat they’re on, they should consider what should be obvious, but the screechers will never understand: Whenever anything previously untried is introduced into a society, somebody has to go first.
Get it? Whatever it is — be it a new fashion trend, a new food fad, or a new government policy — it must start somewhere, and with someone.
One last imaginary vignette: "Mooga this warm! I ever no be warm! Me DahDah ever no be warm! Why these just-come Opples get warm when none us been-here-long Opples ever no get warm? Me grunt mooga to warm! ‘Fire’ can kiss me bop-bop!" — The very first Scratchit, circa 100,000-years, B.C.