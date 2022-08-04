BW_Dec3_BillCope.tif

Three weeks ago, something got me thinking: Bill, when was the last time you wrote a column on abortion? And not only could I not name the last time I wrote an opinion on abortion, I had to acknowledge the likelihood I have never written a column on abortion. I would remember, I’m pretty sure. I remember the column I wrote on “Seinfeld” two decades ago. I remember an opinion on neighborhood covenants, and another on the Hubble telescope, and yet another on zucchini. But I have no memory of sharing my opinion on abortion.

Oh, I’ve tossed about the phrase “women’s reproductive rights” more than once. Or “women’s freedom to make family planning decisions.” Or “A woman’s health should be left to the woman.” But I used those stock expressions as interchangeable plug-ins in my endless complaints about Republican hypocrisy, Republican misogyny, Republican stupidity, Republican bullying, or any of the innumerable character flaws I find in Republicans. The intent of my referencing abortion was never to address the issue of abortion, but to address the issue of Republicans.

