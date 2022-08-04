Three weeks ago, something got me thinking: Bill, when was the last time you wrote a column on abortion? And not only could I not name the last time I wrote an opinion on abortion, I had to acknowledge the likelihood I have never written a column on abortion. I would remember, I’m pretty sure. I remember the column I wrote on “Seinfeld” two decades ago. I remember an opinion on neighborhood covenants, and another on the Hubble telescope, and yet another on zucchini. But I have no memory of sharing my opinion on abortion.
Oh, I’ve tossed about the phrase “women’s reproductive rights” more than once. Or “women’s freedom to make family planning decisions.” Or “A woman’s health should be left to the woman.” But I used those stock expressions as interchangeable plug-ins in my endless complaints about Republican hypocrisy, Republican misogyny, Republican stupidity, Republican bullying, or any of the innumerable character flaws I find in Republicans. The intent of my referencing abortion was never to address the issue of abortion, but to address the issue of Republicans.
So, without making absolute certain what I am saying is true by re-reading all 1400 columns I’ve had published in the Boise Weekly — (no kidding, if my counting has been accurate since 1995, this, what you are now reading, is the 1400-and-oneth item to be published in BW) — I must admit that not a one of them was directed specifically to the most persistent and contentious issue in American society for half a century, which is shameful. I have argued in support of unions, in support of teachers, in support of wolves. Why have I not argued in support of abortion?
The simplest answer is: Because I am not a woman, which is no good answer. I’m not a union, either. Or a teacher, or a wolf. But it didn’t stop me from supporting them. Yet the fact is, abortion is an issue in which I have little, if any, stake. At no stage of my life would I have ever faced the prospect of raising a child I was not prepared to raise, nurturing a child so congenitally damaged he might not even be aware he was being nurtured, or living out my life shackled to the rapist who impregnated me. As a result, on 1400 occasions, I had consistently found something more pertinent — at least, in my old man’s world — to write about. It’s only now, 27 years later, in this 1401th column, that I intend to address abortion as the central theme.
But first, perhaps you’re curious what it was three weeks ago that put me to thinking so intently about abortion. It was that disgusting display of dystopian venom from a gathering of 700 fervid Republicans — the Idaho GOP convention. Like everyone else with functioning senses of both decency and democracy, I was appalled by the rising level of thinly-diluted fascism and the delegates’ brazenness in no longer trying to disguise what sort of despotic blood flows in their veins.
But where to start? Seriously, even before the convention began, they announced their intentions to declare Joe Biden’s presidency illegitimate. Sinking ever lower from that low point, they pushed their majority party weight around in a move to deny any opposition from having a voice in the redistricting process; they took steps to stymie the efforts of all non-Republicans from taking any part in the choice of state leaders by proposing more impediments to the cross-over vote; they applauded an imported Christian-Nationalist storm trooper who advocated that the church — his, I’ll bet — take control of all public education in Idaho; they dumped all the semi-lucid leaders of the party and replaced them with 100% loons; and their new head loon intimated they should respond to Democratic participation in state politics with loaded guns. All in all, there was enough budding totalitarianism going on at that convention to keep an opinion writer busy until the next time a large clot of Republicans congregates in one place — which would be in January when the Legislature hits town.
Not all of the afore-mentioned treachery made it to the party platform. For instance, the push to turn Trump’s damnable lie into official Idaho truth floundered — for now. And the suggestion to convert Idaho’s schools into Bible study classes seems to be little more than wishful thinking — for now. However, there was one definitive vote that stood out from the rest for the magnitude of its cruelty, its malice, its ruthless amorality. During their rush to outlaw all abortions, a motion was introduced that would have made an exception to a blanket ban in order to prevent the death of the mother, and it was defeated. Overwhelmingly.
Repeat: Not even to prevent the death of the mother! Folks, this goes beyond misogyny or hypocrisy or lamentable stupidity. This tribe of primitives has entered the realm of human sacrifice, and they insist on having the ultimate say as to whose heart gets ripped out.
When I heard of this barbaric resolution — or what Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson tried to justify as “… [the delegates] don’t want anything watered down” — I decided to narrow my attentions to the abortion issue, alone, rather than try to speak to the perversity of the whole convention.
Yet, as you can see, I have reached the end of this editorial, this 1400-oneth column, and have yet to give my opinion on abortion. It’s not because I don’t have one. In fact, I have several opinions on abortion, and half of them are in conflict with the other half, just as they have been since long before I ever started writing opinion columns.
But in winding through the process that produced these words, I’ve come to understand that my opinions on abortion mean next to nothing. I still have no stake in this debate. To abort, or not, is not my call, as I am still not a woman.