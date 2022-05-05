For those who came to this page today with the expectation of reading an opinion column, you should know that I didn’t write one. At first glance, it may appear as though I did, but I didn’t. What you’re reading here is my explanation for why I chose not to write a column, not the actual column I would have written had I not chosen not to do so.
Ah, but I sense your skepticism: “Cope’s passing up the opportunity to make some extra bucks? That’s not like him.”
And you, dear inner voice, misunderstand. Far as I’m concerned, it’s the same arrangement as always — to wit: this publication compensates me in return for me producing a column — only this time, I’ve decided it is not in my interest to actually produce that column. However, just because I have opted out of executing my part in the transaction, that in no way excuses the publication from doing theirs. Which is to pay me. Get it?
“Well, who does this Cope guy think he is,” you grumble, “refusing to do his job, but expecting to get paid just the same?”
Glad you asked. You see, I’m a believer in the principle that what’s fair for elected officials is fair for all of us. And when our governor, Mr. Little — along with other Idaho office holders who have chosen to take the path of least involvement — declined to participate in a debate with his challengers, it confirms that I, too, have the choice between doing what is expected of me, or not doing what is expected of me. And since nobody has suggested Mr. Little, Ms. McGeachin, Giddings and Simpson — all on the public payroll, I remind you — should have their pay withheld for refusing to do their jobs, then nobody should suggest my pay should be withheld, as I, just like them, am refusing to do my job.
“Wrong, wrong, wrong!” you protest. “Debating isn’t the job they’re running for. And the job doesn’t include anything about the process of running for it, either. Like doing a debate. Uh, does that make sense?”
No. Far as I’m concerned, the ultimate duty of any American politician, is to abide by, contribute to and protect that democracy which enables them to run for office in the first place. And the ultimate function of that democracy, as managed by the people we elect to manage it, is to ensure free, open and informed elections. Seriously, without the election infrastructure, formats and traditions operating as though the politicians gave a hoot whether they were operating or not, we would end up with, well, pretty much what we have ended up with: The democratic ideal falling apart like stale cheese, and all because 1) the caliber of politicians the prevailing party is offering Idahoans is so paltry that few of them seem to know what a democracy is, let alone defend it; and 2) because so many of these hucksters are actively working to dismantle the very system that’s generous enough to allow bums like them to participate.
Besides, it’s not like they’re doing the jobs we think we’re electing them to do, either. Like property tax reform, huh? How much of that has gotten done in recent memory? Or anything that might raise Idaho education out of America’s crawl space? … How’s that job going?
But they still get paid, don’t they? Year after year after year, Idaho slogs along, mired down on the same dead-end goat trails we’ve been on since the Republicans became so dominant, yet their paychecks keep rolling in. In fact, not only do they continue getting paid no matter how lousy a job they’re doing at doing their jobs, but the only part of their job they’re actually pretty good at is giving themselves raises. Other than that, most of what Idaho’s leadership has accomplished over the last few years is messing up other people’s jobs so thoroughly that if it continues much longer, there won’t be anyone left who wants those jobs. Teachers, librarians, university administrators, health care providers, public lands managers, poll workers, school board members … did I leave anyone out?
So puh-leeez, don’t try to tell me that participating in a debate or two isn’t part of a candidate’s job. It’s our only opportunity to see, without all the swagger and buffoonery of campaign ads, where candidates rank in the brains department. To get any sense of how they’ll perform on the job, we need to hear them answer uncomfortable questions, respond to criticism, think on their feet. Will they be seriously trying to do something about the issues we expect them to do something about? Or will they spend their time on the taxpayer’s dime behaving like showboating boobs, launching endless snipe hunts for imaginary oogie-boogies like dirty books in the libraries, Marxists in the classrooms, and fraudulent voting in the elections? Much better to see it in pre-election debates than once they’re in office, don’t you think?
“Maybe. But none of this has convinced us you shouldn’t have written a column, Cope. What else are you here for? I mean, we can sorta understand how a politician would prefer that the public didn’t see he’s really nothing but an empty cowboy hat spouting vapid platitudes, or a giddy ditz without an original thought in her head. But how’s that justify you not doing what you’re here to do?”
Ooooh, I see. You expect me to publicly expose myself as an original giddy spouting ditzy platitudes without an empty thought in my vapid head, while that … that Little guy … who’s job is a lot more important than mine, I might add! … gets to skip out. Nuh-uh! Far as I’m concerned, what’s good for the goo … er, the governor … is good for the governee. And that’s me — a governee — who only wants my fair share of not doing my job. Get it?