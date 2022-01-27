EDITOR’S NOTE: THIS COLUMN CONTAINS A QUOTE WITH AN EXPLETIVE.
“The Left is now rationing life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminating against … white people to determine who lives and who dies. If you’re white, you don’t get the vaccine. Or if you’re white, you don’t get therapeutics. In fact, in New York State, if you’re white, you have to go to the back of the line to get medical help.”—D. Trump
No kidding. He actually said that — last week, before thousands of people at a rally in Arizona. He said it in spite of the fact that anyone in that crowd—which I shouldn’t even have to mention was somewhere north of 95% white people — would most certainly know (even if they were among the nuttiest of the anti-vax nuts) that at this point in time, they could walk into any Walgreens in the country, any CVS, any Walmarts or RiteAid or Albertsons or whatever, ask for and receive a vaccination for COVID-19, free of charge.
They would also know that for most of the last year, the entire American medical establishment, Joe Biden’s administration from top to bottom, every show business personality with a mouth, every main stream news organization, every rock star that’s still alive, and every family member and friend who hasn’t slipped down the QAnon hole … they have all been begging the unvaccinated — of any and every ethnicity! — to get their fannies to a pharmacy and get it done.
They might also have noticed, going back to the earliest days of the pandemic, whatever pressures there were to not get vaccinated was not coming from the “left,” but from exactly the sort of spam-for-brains loons who would still show up for a Trump rally.
So, under any sort of normal conditions … rational conditions … sane conditions … such an easily disproved statement, permeated as it was with the stench of racist paranoia, would bring a functioning brain squealing to a full, jaws dropped, eyes popped stop, followed by a collective, national, and bi-partisan “Wait! He said WHAAAT?”
Yes, that’s what should have happened. But, of course, it didn’t.
•••
But more on that later. And pardon me for jumping tracks here, but I have a related question: Have you seen “Don’t Look Up?” And do you remember that one scene towards the end where the chubby guy in the red “Don’t Look Up” hat looks up and instantly realizes he’s been lied to?
“Don’t Look Up,” for those who don’t know, is a Netflix flick, and I won’t spoil it by relating any further details. Nor will I join the debate over whether it’s a good movie or not. But as to the question “Is it worth seeing?” … it is, I think, particularly if you enjoy allegory-rich lampoons in which the mockery is a blunt-force instrument that slaps the crap out of your metaphor receptors like a full-swing shovel blow to the face.
In other words, there is nothing subtle about this movie. It is overflowing with plot developments so absurd and characters so preposterous that the whole effect verges on cartoonish surrealism.
And yet almost everything in it is disturbingly familiar. For six years — since the advent of Trump and the malevolent magic his voodoo has worked on the GOP — we have witnessed real, non-fictional developments so absurd and real, non-fictional characters so preposterous that the whole effect — from our national affairs to our daily struggles — has verged on cartoonish surrealism, only painted in the garish colors of corruption and cruelty. We have come to accept even the most witless, unimaginable aspects of it as believable. We had no choice. It was either that, or deny what we’ve seen, daily, with our own eyes.
So, as outlandish as “Don’t Look Up” may seem on the flat screen, there is almost nothing in it that wouldn’t feel perfectly at home in the daily news feed. But I stress almost nothing.
It’s that one scene I have trouble with. The one towards near the end of the film when the chubby guy in the red “Don’t Look Up” hat looks up and realizes he’s been lied to. (We know he knows he’s been lied to because he says, quite clearly, and asterisk-free … quote … “Fuckin’ lied to us!”)
That line is followed immediately by a great awakening among the befuddled masses who had previously been so enthusiastically swallowing the villains’ lies because it was far more comforting than believing the good guys’ truths. But it is there, at that moment of that man’s epiphany … at that beginning-of-the-end jolt when the big lie being erected by the movie’s biggest liars comes tumbling down … at that cinematic collision when the truth of the matter careens out of a side street and t-bones the film’s central falsehood … at that climactic dénouement when the switch is flipped from OFF to ON in the deadened minds of the most stalwart deniers … that is the one detail in the whole movie that was just too unconvincing … too unbelievable … for yours truly to buy. Because … ?
Because it is the one thing we have never seen from the Trump faithful, and apparently never will. Given the grotesque nature of the entire Trump experience, let alone the insidious whopper he told at last week’s rally, the movie’s resolution would have been a reasonable, sane response to a lie so big, it cannot not be seen as a lie.
But we have seen little indication that those who most fervently follow the beastly pretender have ever questioned any of the moronic rubbish that spills from his mouth, any of the laughable claims he’s made, any of the multitude of obvious untruths he’s spewed.
Which is what makes that moment of truth in “Don’t Look Up” such a lie — something, I despair, that could only happen in a movie. In this fever dream we’re now stuck with as our reality, it is impossible to imagine anyone in that mindless mob finding the honesty, the courage, or the sense to admit, “Fuckin’ lied to us!”