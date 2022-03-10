When I started writing opinions some years back, I had it in my head I could be a humorist. I’d written one of those family newsletter things people do instead of sending Christmas cards, and a friend said he thought it was pretty funny. It’s likely he was just being polite, but I preferred to think he was not only sincere, but remarkably perceptive.
However, hopes of being thought funny wasn’t why I started writing about politics. That happened because I was angry. There was a lot for liberals to be angry about then. Not as much as there is now, but plenty. Among other things, Newt Gingrich had become Speaker of the U. S. House, Helen Chenoweth was elected to represent Idaho in Congress, and Rush Limbaugh had become the voice of the Republican Party. The so-called “loyal opposition” seemed to have degenerated into a caustic freak show of crude, race-baiting rhetoric and raging hypocrisy.
So I started thumping out long, rambling routines and submitting them to Boise Weekly. The paper was pretty young then — not quite a new-born anymore, but it certainly hadn’t lost all of its baby teeth — and I’d heard they were looking for material. Perhaps if I’m playful enough going about it, I thought, I could mock the conservative right and illustrate how ridiculous they had become. I had a theory that humor could be an antidote to awfulness, both as a balm to soothe the wounds and an incentive to change the course. There is no evidence of that premise ever working, not that I know of. But it seemed like something that ought to be true, whether it was or not.
I’ll never know whether my early BW bosses honestly thought I was funny, but it is true they were looking for material, and they took me on as a regular contributor. It was 1995. I’d had only three columns published before Timothy McVeigh blew up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, murdering 168 of his fellow Americans — 19 of them toddlers and babies. It was then, trying to get that fourth column written, that I realized humor is damnably weak medicine when the awfulness is that awful.
Yet I had to write about it. No choice. One can’t ignore something so momentous, especially if he’s trying to pass himself off as an op-ed writer. But any approach that involved humor was out of the question, as was any question of mocking conservatives for the bombing. Yes, McVeigh was by anyone’s definition a conservative. But the great majority of conservatives were clearly appalled by the crime. I suspect that in the slimy recesses of society, buried in the septic mud of their own fevered insanity, there was a smattering of ultra-fringe mutants, secretly applauding McVeigh’s monstrous act and fantasizing about atrocities they themselves might someday commit. But on the whole, conservatives were as outraged and saddened as the barbarity of the crime called for.
Four years later (almost to the day), it was the same with the Columbine killings, the school shooting that set the pattern for so many to follow. The whole country — the conservative side, the liberal side, and everything in between, seemed to come to a stop for a few days, until the shock started to recede. There was that matter of the National Rifle Association pointedly choosing to hold their convention in Denver that year, just a few miles from the Columbine killing ground. By then, however, no one was seriously expecting the NRA to behave with anything resembling decency, respect or honor. Their leadership had, as far back as the Reagan administration, shown conclusively what classless, exploitive trash they were.
Since then, there has never passed too long an interval between incidents of mind-rattling brutality. And as the years — and the atrocities — stacked up, we watched the NRA’s rot migrating into other receptive populations. By the 9/11 attack, it was clear that the conspiracy-obsessed, empathy-less underbelly of the conservative faction had metastasized and spread deep into the Republican Party proper. More and more of the rank and file — egged on by Fox News shock jocks pretending to be journalists and Limbaugh imitators pretending to be mature — began seeing New World Order/Deep State/Illuminati/Clintonesque/Whatever skullduggery behind every atrocity. By the horror of the Sandy Hook shooting, accusations of “crisis actors” and “false flag operations” had become a thriving cottage industry as the verminous Alex Jones (among others) capitalized on the stupidity and gangrenous paranoia festering away in the heart of the GOP. And as that party descended ever deeper into the cesspool of cruelty and deception — culminating in the election and administration of Trump — it has become ever less a target for playful mockery, and ever more deserving of utter loathing.
Today, with the latest horror of unprovoked war livestreaming from Ukraine, we have the ex-president publicly stroking his favorite fascist dictator as “savvy” … “genius” … for the increasingly brutal assault on a weaker neighbor. We have a crowd of mindless goons at a CPAC convention chanting “Pu-tin, Pu-tin” in praise of that bestial man. We have, here in Idaho, a gubernatorial candidate unashamedly courting white supremacists who delight in the comparison of Putin to Hitler, and in polls, we have Republicans giving the swine who launched this slaughter higher approval ratings than the elected leader of the United States, who has put American resolve to the test of helping that innocent nation survive.
Is there any horrifying crime as yet uncommitted so awful, so hideous and so unthinkable that it would inspire the “loyal opposition” to respond like true loyalists rather than smirking traitors?
And I have to ask … if Timothy McVeigh had blown up the Murrah Building last week instead of 27 years ago, would he today be a hero? … an ideal? … a paragon of patriotism for the Tucker Carlson wing of the Republican Party?
And no, I’m not joking.