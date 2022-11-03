BW_Dec3_BillCope.tif

Do I believe in my heart that Ginni Thomas believes in her heart that the election was stolen from Donald Trump?

I ask because of all the hubbub it generated a few weeks ago when she — wife of glowering SCOTUS angry guy Clarence and in her own right, a constant figure at conservative group gropes and “Ain’t-We-Just-The-Most-Precious-People” gatherings — told the January 6 committee that she still, in spite of enough evidence to the contrary to gag Cthulhu, believes Trump won in 2020 and that thousands upon thousands of Democrats, somehow or other, managed to not only snatch the presidency from Trump’s tiny fingers, but to hide the theft so effectively that not a puff of proof has surfaced, not a single credible witness has arisen, not one co-conspirator in the biggest scandal in the history of History has broken ranks and confessed, and not even the merest glimmer of explanation has peeked through the curtain as to how this legion of crafty Dems plucked the executive branch from Trump, yet managed to lose 15 House seats at the same time.

