Do I believe in my heart that Ginni Thomas believes in her heart that the election was stolen from Donald Trump?
I ask because of all the hubbub it generated a few weeks ago when she — wife of glowering SCOTUS angry guy Clarence and in her own right, a constant figure at conservative group gropes and “Ain’t-We-Just-The-Most-Precious-People” gatherings — told the January 6 committee that she still, in spite of enough evidence to the contrary to gag Cthulhu, believes Trump won in 2020 and that thousands upon thousands of Democrats, somehow or other, managed to not only snatch the presidency from Trump’s tiny fingers, but to hide the theft so effectively that not a puff of proof has surfaced, not a single credible witness has arisen, not one co-conspirator in the biggest scandal in the history of History has broken ranks and confessed, and not even the merest glimmer of explanation has peeked through the curtain as to how this legion of crafty Dems plucked the executive branch from Trump, yet managed to lose 15 House seats at the same time.
So, with that said, I repeat: Do I believe in my heart that Ginni Thomas believes in her heart that the election was stolen from Donald Trump?
Not for a second.
Okay, maaay-be. But I doubt it. And I’ll tell you why. But first, let us shift our attentions momentarily to Flat Earthers. You know, those people who believe, or say they believe, that our Big Blue Marble is not so much a marble as a coaster. Like one of those things your wife always puts under your beer whenever and wherever you set it down? Whether it be a round coaster, a square coaster, a fancy coaster, or one of the stiff paper things you write phone numbers on when you’re down at Moe’s, the defining requirement of a coaster is that, in order to keep what ever you put on it from falling off, it be flat. Which is how Flat Earthers claim the world to be. Flat.
Or do they? Really? Here’s what I have to say about Flat Earthers: There are three kinds. There is the kind who are so bucket-o’-mud dumb that they cannot conceive of anything being different than how it seems to their limited perceptions, and since everything they see appears to be, essentially, an uncurving landscape extending off into the distance in what, to them, is a flat surface broken here and there topographically with features such as mountains and canyons and those flattest of all topographical features — large bodies of water — they refuse to believe it is any different beyond their limited range of vision, which under ideal conditions reaches as far as the nearest horizon. Which, their eyes tell them, is flat.
I doubt there are many of this sort of Flat Earther around. People that dumb wouldn’t last long. They’d be like those earthworms that didn’t have sense enough to stay under the dirt and instead, slithered out onto the driveway on a sunny day. I, personally, have never met anyone that dumb. I’m merely theorizing that they exist, however briefly.
The second kind of Flat Earther is more complex, though, in total effect, not that much smarter than the first kind. You might say it’s their stupidity that is more complex than the stupidity of the others, as this kind of stupidity endows them with enough complexity to understand the only thing special about them is their remarkable lack of anything special. Following me?
Okay, I’ll slow down, should there be any Flat Earthers reading this.
Here’s the deal. They are cognizant enough to realize they are not merely … as some would say … “the brightest bulbs on the tree,” but they might sense intuitively that they are also not the second, the third, or likely even the fourth brightest bulbs on the tree.
Furthermore, as they observe more accomplished people doing things like painting grand landscapes, or quarterbacking the home team, playing exciting music on their pianos and banjos, penning sweet poems, sculpting statues, running marathons, solving complex mathematical constructs, starting start-ups, biking the Tour de France, composing symphonies, formulating grand philosophies, etc., they begin to suspect that when the various talents and aptitudes and propensities were handed out, they must have been out back, grabbing a smoke.
Now, upon recognizing their deficiencies, most of these lumps would simply shrug it off. But a certain percentage of them will come to resent the reality that people who actually do something worthy of attention are getting all the attention. Yet, every time they try to think of something they might do to get a share of that attention, themselves, they run into the problem that everyone smarter than them thought of it first.
So they’ve come to realize that if they want to be thought of as unique or exceptional, somebody worth a second look, they have to come up with some outlandish gimmick that no smart person would want any part of. And insisting that the Earth is flat? … well, that more than qualifies.
Then there is the third kind. They are the worst, for they profess to believe the world is flat for the sole reason of exploiting the others for personal gain. They manipulate, they deceive, they actively encourage the stupidity, and of course, there is no shortage of dimwits to serve as their stooges.
Now, take everything I’ve said about Flat-Earthers, and apply it to Ginni Thomas — or anyone else who still maintains the election was stolen. Only stir in one more ingredient the Election Deniers provide that the Flat Earthers don’t: Treason.
That’s right. Treason. After all, Flat Earthers, no matter their reasons, aren’t hurting anything but their own reputations. Election Deniers, no matter their reasons, are betraying America. Ginni Thomas knows this, but doesn’t care. Not as long as it has people talking about her, a person otherwise not worth talking about.