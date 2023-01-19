...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 5 to 10 inches in mountains above
5000 feet MSL.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Idaho, and eastern Oregon.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Thursday. Snow will end from west to
east during the day, clearing the western Magic Valley and
Southern Twin Falls County zones last. Snow will end in Oregon
around noon PST.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
"Going forward, we will focus on prosecuting child exploiters … not mothers who take their kids to the park." And so decreed Raul Labrador, in his opening act as Idaho's Attorney General, and in doing so, dismissed the prosecution of one Sara Brady, an Idaho Freedom Foundation stooge who, in defiance of precautionary actions taken in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, dragged her kids to a Meridian playground that had been ordered closed, then dared a cop to arrest her. He did.
What is notably missing from Labrador's blatant disrespect of the police is any awareness—ironic or otherwise—that if his office were indeed focused on going after "child exploiters," Sara Brady would be a good place to start. To those of us not dumb enough to be like her, it is as obvious as the nose on Raul's puffy face that she was using her children like a matador uses a red cape, to provoke the ire of the law and, subsequently, attract a broad swath of media attention, all to make her demented point—being, essentially: My insistence on doing whatever I damn-well please is far more significant than my own off-springs' health and welfare!
It is a tactic long employed by cowardly aggressors and conniving schemers—to use innocents as a shield as they assault a position defended by those they know would be reluctant to involve innocents in the fight, be it of real weapons or sharp words. And it is being used consistently by the devious Idaho Freedom Foundation—which admitted to being behind Sara Brady’s theatrics—and Ammon Bundy's clot of sleepy-brained disciples, the "People's Rights” network, as they gnaw away at the duty-bound responsibility of government at any level to protect its citizens, in this case from the double threat of a deadly disease as well as the dopes who deliberately refuse to acknowledge the danger.
But the exploitation of our youngest citizens goes far beyond what we've seen out of the Right since the advent of the Covid pandemic three years ago. I personally would date the cynical manipulation of minors to the purpose of undermining the foundations of Democracy back to the surge in home schooling, when Idaho began allowing any delusional parent to treat their own sons' and daughters' prospects as expendable, if only to express their disdain for public education.
Think about it: Who suffers the most when some religious goofball and/or paranoid Right-wing gasbag denies their kids the opportunity to learn anything beyond the limits of their own self-imposed ignorance? The idiot parent? ... the public school system? No! If the idiot parent were to grasp the future ramifications of such an inadequate education, he wouldn’t be an idiot. And public schools will surely survive, perhaps even welcome, the logistics of a few less heads to count. But the kids, themselves, will be burdened for life by having had their parents use them as examples in order to perpetuate whatever strain of foolishness is peculiar to that family.
And let us not forget those loons in that monstrous Canyon County cult, the Followers of Christ, who refuse medical treatment for their ailing children, instead falling back on the primitive voodoo that whatever pain the kid must endure is "God's Will." Can there be anything more exploitive than letting a kid suffer—and, as has happened repeatedly in that stunted community, die—all to satisfy a selfish need to flaunt their irrational faith in rational peoples’ faces?
To make matters worse, Idaho's GOP-controlled Legislature has for years refused to offer any relief to those children cursed to be born to such brutish parents, despite consistent efforts by Democrat lawmakers to make this intentional negligence as criminal on Idaho's books as it would be in any truly moral person's mind.
Then there's Bundy and his noxious flock, laying siege to an entire hospital for the offense of trying to feed a malnourished infant. Who was doing the exploiting there? ... the medical saviors? ... or the meatheads howling outside the doors, using the babe as another opportunity to demonstrate just how self-centered they really are?
The Right has been using children—their own, along with yours and mine—as the wedge with which they intend to crack open the fragile shell of Democracy and refill it with their perverted visions of a land with them in total command. Could they even make an issue out of diversity in the subject matter of library books, for instance, or out of transgender bathrooms, or out of a contrived chimera such as Critical Race Theory, without the spectre of an endangered child as the bait to draw other less-than-brilliant parents into their imaginary horror show? Heaven forbid the kids learn something transcendent or liberating from America's various historical sins, or that they might come across the word "gay" in school book, or that they might be entertained by a drag queen or two. But those same kids, on a reading of the Right’s priorities, aren’t worth even a minimum of protection from a society gone insane on guns.
The truth is, those on the left are every bit as horrified as their conservative counterparts at the prospect of sexual abuse and child trafficking—I would argue more so, given the number of “conservative” clergymen and politicians who have been caught treating kids like sex toys. But be not deceived: This orchestrated, coordinated outrage that deploys goon squads to disrupt school and library board meetings, that accuses conscientious educators of “grooming,” that undermines legitimate attempts to stem a pandemic? … it’s a pretense, a subterfuge, a tactic, the object of which has more to do with ultimately controlling us—i.e., those of us not dumb enough to be them—than it has to do with keeping children safe from predators.
Yes, there are predators among us, definitely. But, as with virtually everything else wicked in this world, the worst offenders usually fly the Right’s flag.