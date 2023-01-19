BW_Dec3_BillCope.tif

"Going forward, we will focus on prosecuting child exploiters … not mothers who take their kids to the park." And so decreed Raul Labrador, in his opening act as Idaho's Attorney General, and in doing so, dismissed the prosecution of one Sara Brady, an Idaho Freedom Foundation stooge who, in defiance of precautionary actions taken in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, dragged her kids to a Meridian playground that had been ordered closed, then dared a cop to arrest her. He did.

What is notably missing from Labrador's blatant disrespect of the police is any awareness—ironic or otherwise—that if his office were indeed focused on going after "child exploiters," Sara Brady would be a good place to start. To those of us not dumb enough to be like her, it is as obvious as the nose on Raul's puffy face that she was using her children like a matador uses a red cape, to provoke the ire of the law and, subsequently, attract a broad swath of media attention, all to make her demented point—being, essentially: My insistence on doing whatever I damn-well please is far more significant than my own off-springs' health and welfare!

