For quite some time, I’ve wanted to complain — and in a public way, lucky you! — about how Idaho’s politics are being increasingly commandeered by people not from Idaho. And this isn’t just another grump about how incoming Californians are Californizing the state. Yes, that’s true — at least, in terms of housing density, traffic, the proliferation of apartment complexes and strip malls, etc.
But that’s not what this particular gripe is about. There is a difference between some unimaginative developer from Orange County throwing up ticky-tacky subdivisions and monotone apartment clusters, and an ideological zealot who came here from Texas or Arkansas (or Orange County) on a mission, started running for office the day he (she) got here, and is now pushing policy conceived, written and delivered by ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council, Google it!) and the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
See what I mean? The former is just some classless, tasteless, money-sucking opportunist selling Idaho the same cheesiness he obviously wasn’t successful selling down San Bernardino way (or he wouldn’t be here, right?), and a crusading rightwing Harpy who migrated here — perhaps inspired by the “redoubt” stoops — eager to be a soldier in the conversion of Idaho into a haven for paranoid, racist, theocratic, human tumble weeds who are collecting in greater and greater numbers from Canyon County to Eastern Idaho to Sandpoint, and spreading an “IT’S US AGAINST THEM!!” vision to a pliant local population.
A century and a half back, there was a name for this sort of nomadic parasite: “Carpetbagger.” As I understand it, after the stinking Confederacy lost the stinking war they started, opportunists poured down from the North, intent on exploiting the vulnerability of the losers. (Supposedly, they were in such a hurry to get to the land o’ cotton, they shoved all they needed into carry-all bags made from carpet fragments, the 19th century version of a Walmart carry-on with wheels and expandable handle.)
Not every historian agrees the carpetbaggers were all exploitive grifters, but whatever the real truth about them is, their reputation — as it came down through 100 years of cracker spin and racist revisionism — is not good. They are seen today as little more than leeches who suckled at open sores. As far as I’m concerned, at their very worst, carpetbaggers couldn’t possibly have been as bad as the secessionist homo fecesii who committed the greatest act of treason this country has ever experienced, instigated the greatest carnage it’s ever suffered, and bequeathed a seemingly endless legacy of injustice to its future.
Nevertheless, I can’t think of a handier metaphor for the fringy creeps now perpetrating this Invasion of the Body Politic Snatchers on Idaho — “carpetbaggers.” We know that many of the worst are transplants — Vito Barbieri (California), Heather Scott (Ohio), Wayne Hoffman (Arkansas, I think), Ammon Bundy (Hell, by way of Nevada) — but there are more. (I’m extra curious about the publicity-horny, supremacist-cuddly Lt. Governor, Janice McGeachin. Is the hole she originally crawled out of in-state, or elsewhere?)
If much of this rant sounds familiar to my Facebook friends, it’s because a year ago I posted it as a request for help in identifying elected officials — with special attention to the fanatics — who are relatively new to Idaho. Generally speaking, that information isn’t something that local news media, be it print or television, include in any coverage of politicians. I don’t know if they think it’s irrelevant, or if they consider it off-limits in the same way religious affiliations are.
And at one time, it probably was irrelevant — and perhaps off-limits — where a politician came from or what she did before she got here. But Idaho is no longer just an exotic playground for the outdoorsy or those looking for more elbow room. As a recent report (in the Idaho Press) on how some panhandle realtors are pandering to angry conservatives makes clear, this state is being targeted and marketed, as a final destination for those so disgruntled over where they are and who they’re living next to, they feel like they just gotta go somewhere else.
In other words, the misfits. Rootless riff-raff, so desperately unhappy that not everyone at their last address thinks like them, votes like them, worships like them, and— what I consider the crux of the matter — looks like them.
And so, here we are, on the butt-end of their increasing numbers, subjected to ever-more gibberish about “the Idaho way” slopping from the slack jaws of people who know nothing of Idaho history, and nothing of the values of previous Idahoans.
I am no longer begging for help from the Facebook crowd in tracking down the back-stories in this wave of stridently-right, fascist-friendly politicians who plague our state. It is too much to ask them to do what I feel, strongly, that local newsies should have been doing since it became obvious how radically — and rapidly — Idaho’s politics are being shifted. If they — the reporters and editors and producers of Idaho newspapers, television news broadcasts, on-line news providers, etc. — don’t feel it is their job to back-track those so openly lusting for power in Idaho, they should reconsider. In a very methodical and heavily financed way, Idaho is being reconfigured into the most northwesterly state in the Deep South, complete with the noxious attitudes that date back to the heyday of carpetbagging. Idahoans need to know it’s happening, and they need to know all they can about who’s doing it.
This goes far beyond some migrant Nevada goofball in cowboy drag whose strategy for winning the governor’s throne seems to be getting himself arrested at every opportunity. Who are these people mobbing our school board meetings and city council sessions — and now, our hospitals and officials’ homes — screaming threats so convincingly that many able public servants are resigning their positions out of fear for themselves and their families? Where did they learn to think it’s acceptable to behave so despicably? What kind of future are they trying to impose on our kids? And from where are their marching orders coming?