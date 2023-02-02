BW_Dec3_BillCope.tif

Something I read recently set me to pondering: What if the Anti-Christ has already come and gone — years ago, in fact — but as it turned out, he’d proven to be so unpleasant and noxious and yucky that he and all his efforts were rejected instinctively by the good, decent people, therefore the only success he had at fomenting evil in this Earthly realm was among those who were nearly as unpleasant, noxious and yucky as him, anyway … and if there are any lasting repercussions of his appearance, it’s because he’d been articulate enough to express in writing what his followers had been thinking all along, but had neither the talent nor the brains to express, themselves?

So what would get me to pondering such a thing?

