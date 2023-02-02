...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Something I read recently set me to pondering: What if the Anti-Christ has already come and gone — years ago, in fact — but as it turned out, he’d proven to be so unpleasant and noxious and yucky that he and all his efforts were rejected instinctively by the good, decent people, therefore the only success he had at fomenting evil in this Earthly realm was among those who were nearly as unpleasant, noxious and yucky as him, anyway … and if there are any lasting repercussions of his appearance, it’s because he’d been articulate enough to express in writing what his followers had been thinking all along, but had neither the talent nor the brains to express, themselves?
So what would get me to pondering such a thing?
Ah, yes. It was an article by Mark McGinnis on Ayn Rand in the Boise Weekly (1/12/23). Now, if somehow you’ve escaped knowing anything about Ayn Rand, a mini profile: She was a malignant growth on the intellectual soul of mid-20th Century America. Her ideas on the inherent superiority of the capitalist elite—plus, the inverse inferiority of everyone else, eventually coalesced into a juvenile attempt at philosophy she presumptuously called “Objectivism,” and her influence continues to reverberate among a certain sub-species of human who are pleased to hear they are justified in not giving a damn about whatever struggles and travails, toil and troubles, others experience — and who strenuously resist any attempts ease those struggles, travails, toil and troubles.
You might by now have inferred that I am inferring Ayn Rand was the Anti-Christ.
Nah. The only thing I share with Ayn Rand is atheism. And if you don’t believe in Gods, you can hardly believe in Anti-Gods.
However, if I were the sort to believe in an actual, walking, talking, proselytizing personification of evil—and I doubt it matters much which sex that devil would show up as--the question is worth asking: What could be more hateful, more immoral, more corrosive to the human condition, more wicked, than to preach a creed insisting that those who already control every aspect of the economic biosphere should contribute nothing — no pity, no compassion, no mercy or public assistance or consumer guidance or safety regulations or building codes or environmental protections or medical treatment, no nothing! — to those negligent enough to not be titans of industry? Which is exactly what Ayn Rand spent her ugly, duplicitous life doing — spreading the message that greed is not only good, it is actually noble. Heroic, even.
Rand’s unholy ministry began in the diocese of literature, chiefly in the novel “The Fountainhead” followed by “Atlas Shrugged,” both of which featured ultra-successful, ultra-brilliant, ultra-studly leading men who embraced their utter disdain for “moochers, looters, and parasites” — Rand’s words, not mine — and chose their paths solely around their own desires, with no thought given to how it would affect anyone else. Both books were enormously popular when they were published — the former in 1943, the latter 14 years later — and continue to this day to be a powerful influence, especially among the sort of young men who like to think of themselves as potentially ultra-successful, ultra-brilliant and ultra-studly, as young men often do.
It’s widely agreed that Rand’s writing skills were strident and hammy at best — that she was more Marvel Comics than Hemingway (though in her rendition of Superman, Lex Luther would more likely be a mentor than an arch enemy) — but that didn’t stop many an aspiring business mogul or conservative politico from adopting her model of the ideal attitude as his own.
Paul Ryan — EX-Speaker of the U.S. House, EX-Congressman from Who-Cares-Where, EX-up-and-coming great white hope of the Republican Party — openly declared his adulation of Rand, back when people still thought Paul Ryan would amount to something. And that very antithesis of noble and heroic, Donald Trump, claims to have been deeply impressed by Rand’s writing — as though we’re supposed to believe he would, or could, read a 1000-page book. (More likely, he was a monster of his own making, then at some point someone told him, “Bro, you really have that Ayn Rand thing down!”)
The tragedy is, there are now multiple generations of bantam-weights whose intellectual maturity was stunted and morality warped by the Gospel of Ayn. I seriously question whether that butt-end of the body politik — Libertarians — could have evolved, had she not so unashamedly articulated the selfishness, the cruelty, the scorn and contemptuous pride necessary to feed their ravenous “Me First!” mentality. Nor would such an embarrassment as the Idaho Legislature have ripened into such a thicket of fools, without a hefty dose of Rand’s nonsense in Idaho’s political soil.
It should also be noted that the fungal explosion of perversity ranging from the fascist Alt-Right to the fraudulence and venality of the “Prosperity Theology” trend in Evangelical circles are all, if not a direct spawn of Rand’s Objectivism, at least kissing cousins in the genealogy of human ugliness.
Rand has been dead for over 40 years, and I wouldn’t bother to spend a 1,000 words on her if it weren’t for the on-going lie that she was a great thinker, plus the havoc that false memory continues to wreak. She would never be considered a great thinker by anyone with even a moderate aptitude for deep thought, but alas, the aptitude for thinking deeply among the American Right has not kept pace with the growth of the American Right. I fear we have a much higher percentage of shallow minds now than we did even in Rand’s heyday.
Which is why I brought the Anti-Christ into this: to explain Ayn Rand in terms those shallower minds might better relate to. To speak to them in a vernacular they already use. To use one big lie to cancel another big lie, get it?
And listen, if the Anti-Christ does actually show up some day, the Republican Party can truthfully say, “Hey, Bub, we’re way ahead o’ ya’.”