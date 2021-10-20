Prior to Ben, I had been single for a long time. I dated guys for a few months here and there and always had X on the backburner, but I was used to being alone. I was often the third wheel or organizer of girls' nights and girls' trips. Most of my friends’ significant others are my friends, too, and I enjoyed spending time with them. I also spent a lot of time alone either at my house or out and about. I was used to it and comfortable with the way my life was.
With Ben by my side, I started enjoying nights with other couples, couples’ trips, and evenings just the two of us. We embraced each other’s hobbies and passions and spent a lot of time together. Initially, I struggled with my lack of alone time, but after a while I needed less alone time and wanted more time with Ben.
Since Ben, I am finding it significantly more challenging to be alone. I’m constantly looking for distractions and reaching out to friends to see if they want to grab dinner or have a drink. My family hasn’t seen me this much in years. I will do anything to not be at home by myself. The flip side of that is I no longer want to be the third wheel. I struggle with other couples when it never bothered me before. The empty chair at the table makes me emotional. And so help me God, if one more person asks me what happened with Ben or where he is, I will lose my mind. I’m contemplating getting a shirt that says “don’t ask.”
It’s the worst at night. When I’m all alone in my bed or watching TV on the couch alone, I miss his presence. There is no one to fight me over what to watch. I don’t need the pillow over my head to block out the snoring. It’s just me, sleeping in the middle of the bed, watching "Britney vs Spears" alone.
When will I stop feeling this void? How will I ever be able to move on and let someone else in? What will it take so I stop crying? Cheers to overcoming the loneliness!