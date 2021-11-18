Now that the news about Ben and my breakup has gotten around to friends and family, the onslaught of advice and personal tales of perseverance has begun. Everyone has a story about themselves, a cousin, best friend, college roommate, etc. that went through a breakup, dealt with addiction, found love in their 40s, or had a baby on their own. Am I the only one that finds no comfort in these narratives?
I was at the gym the other day, yes, I started going to the gym. That’s a topic for another day. Anyway, I was at the gym with a girlfriend, and she starts telling me about her cousin that had a baby in her 40s and still has a successful career. Apparently, she had this friend from college and the two of them came to an agreement that they would have sex, try for a baby, and then he would relinquish all parental rights and just be an uncle. She hired a nanny, moved to a suburb, kept her great job, and is blissfully happy. It sounds vaguely like a Jennifer Aniston movie, but what do I know.
Another friend invited me to her house for a girl’s night with some of her friends and the evening turned into a discussion about freezing my eggs, artificial insemination, and the perks of waiting to have kids until you are established. These are incredibly personal topics and the only person I knew there was my one friend. AND to make matters worse, I did sober October so I couldn’t even numb my pain with wine. Thank God there was a charcuterie board, so I ate my feelings with bread and cheese. I left in tears and totally embarrassed. What happened to my body, my choice?
I don’t doubt that all of these women are coming from a good place. They all want me to know there are options and that life isn’t over just because the person I saw as the love of my life didn’t actually turn out to be. But what people have to understand is, I already know this. My life is not over.
I know my family planning options. People all over the world raise kids on their own for a variety of reasons and people also have meaningful lives without children or spouses. Cheers to choosing your own path!
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!