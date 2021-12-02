A couple weeks ago I ran into an acquaintance’s younger brother. I hadn’t seen him in a few years aside from Facebook, but I’d had some drinks and he smiled at me, so I went over to say hi. Our interaction lasted all of 15 minutes, but I left feeling confident and pleased with myself for remembering what it was like to flirt.
Shortly after our interaction, I noticed he started liking my posts on social media. I am not a big social media documenter, so he was liking things like birthday shout outs to friends with pictures and past travel photos or profile pics. I felt like I should reciprocate so one day I commented an innocent “MMM” on his story consisting of a picture of street tacos and a margarita. Fairly innocent right? Next thing I know we are Facebook messaging, exchanging numbers, and I am agreeing to meet up with him.
These days my weekends mainly consist of Netflix by myself, bubble baths, audiobooks, and Pinterest. However, this particular Saturday my girlfriends and I made plans to go to dinner downtown.
At dinner I told them about my recent flirtation with Tate and they agreed to meet up with him for drinks after dinner with me. We joined him and his friend at a dive bar, played darts and shuffleboard and had some drinks. Very innocent and a lot of fun!
A couple weekends later we had a similar interaction when he was out with his friends watching a basketball game. There was moderate flirtation, but no physical interaction, kissing, etc. Meanwhile, everyday we text and tell each other about our day until we fall asleep. To be honest, it’s more than enough for me. I don’t think I could handle anything else. There is no way I am ready for more than a pen pal and bar buddy.
So why am I pressuring myself to label or define this “relationship” with Tate? Why do I find myself wondering if he likes me or is just bored like me? And am I bored, or do I like him? For years I have complained about the men I meet online wanting to be pen pals instead of meet up and here I am lighting up when his name shows up on my phone. Will I ever actually date Tate? Am I interested in more? Cheers to not defining every relationship!