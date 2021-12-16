I survived Thanksgiving and am truly grateful for my family and many other blessings. However, it wasn’t the Thanksgiving I was hoping for this year and with Christmas fast approaching, I am contemplating taking a suggestion from Netflix and Hallmark and bringing a stranger disguised as my boyfriend to Christmas dinner. I think it might be easier than being the odd woman out and a welcomed distraction from my feelings.
For as long as I can remember, the first weekend of December we kick off the holidays with a Christmas brunch. We go to my parents’ house, eat, play games, watch a holiday movie, and wear festive pajamas. As a child we did this so that if anyone wouldn’t be home for the holidays, they could be included in something. It’s fun way to see all the cousins, aunts and uncles. I remember talking about this with Ben and was so excited to share this tradition with him. So obviously this year when I was the only single one there over 16, I felt Ben’s absence especially hard.
After my family day and maybe too much eggnog, I went home, and I texted him. We haven’t communicated since we broke up and I have made a huge effort to stay strong when I am feeling sad or lonely. However, this time I couldn’t stop myself. As soon as I did it, I immediately regretted it, but it was too late, and the words were out there. I didn’t say anything too vulnerable, but I felt weak that I broke up with him and then I was the one that reached out.
To my surprise, he responded, and we exchanged a couple texts. He wished me happy holidays and I just let it go. And by let it go, I mean I didn’t say anything else but have been obsessing about it since. He said he was doing well and that should make me happy, right?! I want him to do well. I want to believe he is sober and taking his meds. However, if he truly is doing well, did I give up too soon? I don’t know what to think, but I do know I shouldn’t have texted. What was I expecting?
This year I am asking Santa to bring me some closure and clarity. Happy holidays to you and yours! Cheers to a better 2022!