For the last two years I have felt like everyday is Groundhog Day. I can’t seem to remember 'what happened when' as I look back on my limited life experiences in the last two years. My relationship with Ben was a wonderful distraction from the outside world and now that I am back to being alone, I feel like I am living on autopilot.
Being a Boise native, I have a large group of friends, strong sense of community, and family close by. I never get lost, I know how long it takes to get anywhere, and I feel like I have experienced all that Boise has to offer. While there is comfort and security in that, I can’t help but wonder if there is something more somewhere else. Perhaps there is someone more somewhere else as well.
I have been looking at alternatives to meeting new people to explore in the new year and attempting to meet more single ladies to try new things with, but I can’t help but think that maybe I need a fresh environment. I haven’t ever truly explored living in a new place unless you count college, but for the sake of this life crisis I am not counting four years of college.
When I look at my life, I feel like I have been so caught up in family and friends that I haven’t given my all to relationships. I never want to miss out on activities with my friends and it’s hard for me to say no to my family. Maybe a separation from both would be a step in the right direction.
How do you even decide where to go on an adventure like that? What about my house, job, COVID house plants and commitments here? What do I do about my mail? Would I be able to leave everything behind? Will I be lonely somewhere else?
I can’t decide if I am being dramatic, if I have the holiday blues, or if I really would entertain going somewhere else for a while? What do you think? Should I make the jump? Should I stay and try something else here? Where would you go if you could leave? Should I take the chance to work remotely and go somewhere else or should I stay and redecorate my house and join some meetup groups I found online? Cheers to new adventures!
— A.S.
