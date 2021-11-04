I have never loved someone the way I loved you. You made me want to be vulnerable and I let myself trust and love you. In a way, you brought me back to life. I had been so closed off for so long and at times I told myself I wasn’t worthy of being loved and wouldn’t ever get married or have a child. Loving you made me see that I am worthy, and my dreams of love and family are possible.
Unfortunately, due to some addiction and mental illness, we will not be starting that family together. I was angry that you hid those sides of yourself from me and ultimately the anger and distrust led to our demise. I am no longer angry and instead I have compassion for you. It had to be hard to want to share those parts of yourself with someone but pretending to be someone you thought I wanted had to be exhausting, too. I have never had the struggles you are facing, and I feel for you and the long road you have ahead. You deserve to have all your dreams come true and I hope that you get the help you need so that those become a reality. The dreams we had for a future together are no more, but because of the way you loved me, I know those dreams can still come true for me.
Thank you for sharing the last year of my life with me. I will never forget the way you made me feel and how you helped me love myself again. I’ll treasure all the memories I have of us together and the adventures and travels we shared. You made me step out of my comfort zone and explore places and parts of myself I didn’t know existed. My life is better because you were in it.
You have a long journey ahead of you and I hope that on good and bad days you will remember that I loved you and will care for and support you, always. I know who you are and what you are capable of. You are a strong man and can overcome any obstacle put in your way. I’m sorry I wasn’t strong enough to walk beside you. Please know how hard it was to walk away from you. You will always be one the greatest loves of my life.