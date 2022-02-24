Last Valentine’s Day I was with Ben on a romantic long weekend away and he surprised me with Tiffany's. This Valentine’s Day I ordered a heart shaped pizza from Papa Murphy’s, opened a bottle of wine, and spent my evening watching Netflix. It’s amazing how quickly things change. I remember texting my sister from the hotel on that trip and telling her I thought he was the one.
No point in dwelling on the past though, I have to push forward to the future. You may have noticed I have been a little quiet lately. I have been busy sorting out my next step and after a lot of soul searching, number crunching and talking to friends, I have made the decision to get a fresh start in a new city! One of my best friends from college is going back to work March 1 and needs a part time nanny. She and her husband are very successful and have generously offered to let me watch the new baby and live in their Airbnb above the garage.
I realize it isn’t glamorous, but it is a change of scenery, and I will already have some friends and have my own space. As I was researching places, I quickly realized it was going to cost me a lot of money to have my early mid-life identity crisis. When I had my regular catch up with Sophie, she offered to help me out and made me feel like I am helping her, too. I put in my notice at work, rented a storage unit and found a nice couple to rent out my house. Between the rental income, nanny job and cheap living expenses, I am hopeful I will get to have some adventures and put myself out there in a new dating pool.
Once I get settled and start having some adventures, I will have some new columns to share.
For now, I am doing a mini-farewell tour, packing up years of memories, and wrapping up a career I loved in search of a fresh start and new love. Cheers to the future!