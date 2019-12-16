Over the last week, I’ve received a lot of mail asking me what “gray-area racism” is. At this point, it’s as much a story as a term, and perhaps that’s the idea.
Two weeks ago, Boise Weekly ran an article, “Behind the Pine and Into the Syndicate” (Dec. 4), in which we told readers about a group chat between local bartenders known as The Syndicate that operates as an informal 86 list. In it, we used the term “gray-area racism” to describe ambiguously or allegedly racist behavior—and may or may not get someone kicked out of a bar. Some readers took issue with that language.
Specifically, their concern is that “gray-area racism” creates a hierarchy of racism, some of which is more socially acceptable than others. Though that’s emphatically not the function of the language in the story, the potential for misinterpretation was there, and after engaging with readers on the issue over social media, I changed “gray-area racism” to “covert racism” online and included an addendum at the bottom of the story. I failed, however, to give notice of that change to the people who’d requested it.
What followed has been a social media firestorm that has included a podcast appearance, calls for a boycott of Boise Weekly‘s advertisers and a protest planned for the day before these words go to press. Copies of The New York Times bestseller White Fragility were sent to BWHQ, and we’ve received numerous emails and phone calls about the story. Trust me when I say that we’ve heard from our readers, and we’re listening.
At issue is a portion of our readership that feels left out of the editorial process and wondering if we’re adequately taking responsibility for our words: A story with questionable language went into print, and the writer and editor offered no clues as to how they’d address the situation. When the language was changed, the people who brought the problem to the paper’s attention were not notified. In fact, since my interaction over social media with readers, BW staff has kept public comment on the story to a minimum.
This has led some people to think that BW isn’t listening to its readers, and doesn’t value their input. This paper has been a leader in covering matters pertaining to race and other hot-button issues in the Treasure Valley, but we recognize that there’s always more engagement, outreach, and above all, listening to be done, especially with our most vulnerable readers. It troubles us here at BW greatly that some feel that their voices aren’t being heard.
It is with those issues in mind that I offer an apology and a fresh commitment. We erred in printing words that harmed our readers, and again for neglecting to be transparent in the face of public outcry. Our readers have asked for, and deserve, a Boise Weekly that is thoughtful about its actions and responsive to the people it serves. In this instance, BW has disappointed them, and we deserve to be held accountable. For that, I take full responsibility, but my commitment goes far beyond listening, and in the coming year, my colleagues and I will take concrete steps to ensure that commitment is fulfilled.
Sincerely,
Harrison Berry, Editor