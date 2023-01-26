IdahoVintagePostcard

The Girl Scouts played a huge role in the creation of Idaho’s state parks system. Governor Robert E. Smylie had been trying to convince the Legislature for years to create a system of state parks managed by professionals. In 1965 a lot of things came together to make Smylie’s idea palatable. He’d lined up the gift of the Railroad Ranch, which would later become Harriman State Park. The Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund program was created, offering funding for park development. The state had recently traded land that was about to end up under Dworshak Reservoir for an old Navy base on the shores of Lake Pend Orielle.

The Girl Scouts sealed the deal. Smylie convinced them that Farragut State Park was the perfect place to hold the 1965 national Girl Scout Senior Roundup. It would bring a lot of money into north Idaho. So, with that commitment from the Girl Scouts in hand, the Legislature finally gave Smylie the parks department he was looking for.

