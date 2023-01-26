The Girl Scouts played a huge role in the creation of Idaho’s state parks system. Governor Robert E. Smylie had been trying to convince the Legislature for years to create a system of state parks managed by professionals. In 1965 a lot of things came together to make Smylie’s idea palatable. He’d lined up the gift of the Railroad Ranch, which would later become Harriman State Park. The Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund program was created, offering funding for park development. The state had recently traded land that was about to end up under Dworshak Reservoir for an old Navy base on the shores of Lake Pend Orielle.
The Girl Scouts sealed the deal. Smylie convinced them that Farragut State Park was the perfect place to hold the 1965 national Girl Scout Senior Roundup. It would bring a lot of money into north Idaho. So, with that commitment from the Girl Scouts in hand, the Legislature finally gave Smylie the parks department he was looking for.
Now, if you’re thinking it was the Boy Scouts that had the big gatherings at Farragut, you’re not wrong. Just two days after the Girl Scout Roundup concluded, Governor Smylie sent out a press release announcing that Farragut had been selected as the site for the World Boy Scout Jamboree. That was a great event, and so were national Boy Scout events that came along in following years. But it was the Girl Scouts who led the way.
During the opening ceremonies for the 1965 Senior Girl Scout Roundup Governor Smylie shouted over the noise, “If you want a comparison in numbers, there are as many people here on this Idaho spot right now as live in Caldwell.”