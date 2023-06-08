IdahoVintagePostcard

Imagine the embarrassment of being the state aeronautics director and crashing your plane into a building in the capital city. Now, imagine the added awkwardness of doing the same thing with a federal flying inspector on board. Okay, now imagine that you’d been introduced to Boise a week earlier in the local paper as the new state aeronautics director who, by the way, had taught Charles Lindberg to fly.

That’s what happened to W.H. “Pete” Hill on July 13, 1939. Hill, with inspector Robert Gardner in the back seat of a new open biplane, was attempting a spiral landing at the old Boise Airport where Boise State University is now. A spiral or corkscrew landing is often performed when a pilot is hoping to avoid anti-aircraft fire coming into an airport. It became SOP, for instance, when landing at Baghdad International after a cargo plane was struck by a surface-to-air missile a few years ago.

