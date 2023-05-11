IdahoVintagePostcard

Zoo Boise got its start when an escaped circus monkey was captured between Mountain Home and Boise in 1917.

Norris Fritchman recounted the story to the local paper in 1960. “I was on the road for Idaho Candy company with another salesman, and we had stayed overnight in Mountain Home. The next day, about Hammett, this fellow happened to look over to the railroad right-of-way and he yelled, ‘my gosh, that looks like a monkey sitting on a fence post.’”

