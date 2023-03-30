IdahoVintagePostcard

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Rosalie Sorrels, who passed away in 2017, was a beloved Idaho folk singer and storyteller. Not universally beloved, however. Gov. Don Samuelson didn’t care for her or her lyrics.

Folk music has a long, proud history of political involvement, and Rosalie never shied from a cause she believed in. In 1970 the cause was saving the White Clouds from a proposed open pit molybdenum mine at the base of Castle Peak. The song “White Clouds” was a poetic appeal to protect wilderness from commercial encroachment and pollution. What annoyed the governor the most was that Stacy Gebhards, who worked for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, sang it.

Recommended for you

Load comments