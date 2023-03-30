Rosalie Sorrels, who passed away in 2017, was a beloved Idaho folk singer and storyteller. Not universally beloved, however. Gov. Don Samuelson didn’t care for her or her lyrics.
Folk music has a long, proud history of political involvement, and Rosalie never shied from a cause she believed in. In 1970 the cause was saving the White Clouds from a proposed open pit molybdenum mine at the base of Castle Peak. The song “White Clouds” was a poetic appeal to protect wilderness from commercial encroachment and pollution. What annoyed the governor the most was that Stacy Gebhards, who worked for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, sang it.
Gebhards performed “White Clouds” at several events in 1970 rallying support to save the mountain from development. He and a couple of friends also performed it at a state dinner at which Interior Secretary Walter G. Hickel was in attendance. Gov. Samuelson was there, too, and when the accompanying slide show started showing dramatic shots of pollution around the state, Samuelson began steaming.
Hickel later gave Gebhards a personal commendation and congratulatory letter. But word came from the governor’s office that if he ever sang the song in public again, Gebhards would be fired.
Gebhards kept his job. Rosalie Sorrels kept writing and singing. Samuelson lost the next election to Cecil D. Andrus, and Castle Peak remains pristine today.